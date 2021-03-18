From tea bombs to Dalgona coffee, we saw many trends on social media last year. One latest trend gaining prominence on the internet is ‘Nature Cereal.’ And like any other viral food, this is also super easy to talk about and can be customized according to your taste. Even nutritionists like Nmami Agarwal has tried a healthy trend. The idea behind the trend is to advocate the idea of eating healthy cereal instead of going for the processed, sugary ones.

The global stir caused by the pandemic caused a fundamental change in people’s mindset. The year 2021 saw a massive shift to healthy foods and innovative ways to add healthy foods to your diet. Also Read - “Stop weighing yourself and start measuring your body fat” says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

What really helps one stick to a healthy diet is incorporating innovative ways to formulate foods and drinks that will offer multiple health benefits. If you too happen to be a health enthusiast, here is all you need to know about the latest food trend catching up on the internet.

All About Nature’s Cereal

There’s no doubt that “nature’s cereal” is one of the healthiest food trends doing rounds on social media. All you have to do is add your favourite berries and fruits piled high in a bowl of rice – for that added crunchiness. You can also add coconut water to replace the typical milk. And the best thing to do is that it takes only 5 minutes to prepare the concoction. Since it is mainly fruits that we use in the preparation, you will able to meet your daily fruit requirement as well with this recipe.

How To Make Nature’s Cereal?

You will need to pomegranate seeds, blueberries, strawberries, and coconut water. You can also add coconut milk to take the cereal up a notch. Start by adding your fruits to a bowl, top with ice cubes and coconut water. Stir and enjoy! Yes, it is super simple to make and extremely healthy.

Pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits on the planet as it is packed with nutrients and powerful plant compounds. It offers a plethora of health benefits including heart disease, cancer, arthritis, and other inflammatory conditions. It is also believed to boost memory and improve exercise performance.

Blueberries too are very delicious and healthy. They contain nutrients that boost heart health, brain function and numerous other health benefits. It is best when consumed fresh or frozen.

Strawberries too are a powerhouse of nutrients. They contain high levels of heart-healthy antioxidants and many other nutrients that could help with cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation, and oxidative stress.

Coconut water is also a naturally nutritious beverage that will benefit your heart, blood sugar, kidney health and more.

Now that we know the trend is super healthy, why don’t you try it too to know how delicious it is?