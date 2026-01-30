Adulterated Ghee Crackdown In Rajasthan: 43,000 Litres Seized; Know Its Potential Health Side Effects

The clinical nutritionist points out that during the winter season, many people tend to move less due to cold temperature. Thus, she suggests that consuming in moderate or avoiding the clarified butter during the colder months is essential to avoid extra calories from it. Explaining other side effects, the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, "10% dietary ghee significantly (P < 0.05) increased the serum triglyceride level. There was no significant effect of 10% dietary ghee on liver microsomal lipid peroxidation."

In a recent development, the Rajasthan government took a statewide drive against food adulteration under the "Pure Food - War On Adulteration" initiative and seized 43,000 litres of ghee suspected to be adulterated. On Thursday, Rajasthan Food Safety Commissioner Dr. T. Shubhamangala told the media that M/S Giridhar Milk Food Product, which is located in Shyam Vihar colony at Machera in Jaipur, manufactures ghee under the brand name 'Bhog Vinayak' were found to be unsafe in laboratory testing.

Following the test results, Bhagwat Singh, Additional Commissioner of Rajasthan and Ravi Shekhawat, Designated Officer and Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) for Jaipur First, directed a team of food safety officers to conduct and inspect the firm.

The inspection further led to the finding that the firm was not operating from the address mentioned in its food license and official records. Violating the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI), the firm is operating from an undisclosed location. What is more concerning about the inspection is to find out that another brand, called Shri Shyam Milk Food Product, was operating from the same premises.

In total, the Rajasthan government has seized 43,421 litres of ghee in the spot from three firms, i.e, 9,065 litres of Bhog Vinayak, 17,741 litres of Haryana Cream and 16,617 litres of Naksh Dairy, respectively. Officials note that after analyzing the laboratory test results, further actions will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI).

Potential Health Side Effects Of Adulterated Ghee

Food adulteration is contaminations of food items by adding poor-quality or unhealthy substances for economic profit. Despite being a legal offence, many firms practice food adulteration in all essential items, such as dairy products, meat, vegetables, oil, fruit, cereals, etc. Adulterated foods are often linked to mild to severe health problems, such as diarrhoea, nausea, allergic reaction, diabetes and cancer, which are frequently observed upon consumption. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) outlines that some adulterated food can also affect our internal organs, directly, leading to heart, kidney, liver, and many other organ disorders and failures.

Tips To Detect Adulteration In Ghee

If you're concerned about getting exposed to adulterated ghee, then follow these seven simple hacks to test ghee at home before using:

