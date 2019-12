Weight loss is a long-drawn process that involves regular exercises and dietary modifications. However, there are certain foods that can facilitate faster weight loss. Adding these foods to your daily diet can help you attain your goal must faster. Similarly, there are some spices that can boost weight loss. These are common spices that are easily found in almost all Indian kitchens. Most of these spices also have other health benefits. These have been used since ancient times to treat many health disorders from indigestion to skin disorders to even some cancers. Adding these to your diet is easy and hassle-free. You need to have only a small amount of every day and you will soon be able to see the difference it makes.

Let us take a look at some of the common spices that can help you lose weight faster.

Turmeric

The health benefits of turmeric are many. It has been used since ancient times to treat many conditions. This spice is common in almost all Indian kitchens and is used for colour and flavour. It contains a chemical called curcumin, which gives turmeric its many health benefits. This also helps in weight loss. It is said to be particularly effective in melting belly fat.

Black pepper

Black pepper contains piperine, which gives it a distinctive flavour. It may also be good for weight loss. It can bring down body weight and suppress fat cell formation. But scientists say further research needs to be done before we swear by the weight loss benefits of this spice.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek can suppress your appetite. This makes you eat less, and you lose weight as a result. This is because your total calorie count goes down due to low appetite. It has amazing sugar-controlling properties, and this also leads to weight loss. The seeds contain galactomannan, a water-soluble component that reduces appetite and keeps you full for a longer period of time. It is also known to increase your body’s metabolic rate. Just soak a few seeds every night and have it first thing in the morning.

Cinnamon

This aromatic spice is packed with antioxidants and it comes with some major health benefits. Cinnamon is also known to facilitate quick weight loss. It can stabilise blood sugar levels. This brings down appetite and controls hunger. This spice also slows the breakdown of carbohydrates in the body. All this helps you to lose weight.

Cumin

Cumin is great for weight loss and fat burning. It aids digestion and detoxifies your body. One teaspoon of cumin seeds a day is enough to speed up your weight loss goal. Drinking cumin seeds infused water also helps bring down your body weight. You will melt your fat faster if you do this regularly for around a month.

Cardamom

This spice is great for burning belly fat. It stimulates digestion and boosts metabolism. It acts as a diuretic and rids the body of excess water. All this helps you lose weight. Just chew on a pod after your meals or make a powder of the seeds and add a pinch to your morning cup of tea.