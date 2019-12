A healthy diet shouldn't be made up of more than one-third carbohydrates (up to 40 per cent of calories) in each meal. @Shutterstock

Most diets and fitness routines paint carbs as the enemy of weight loss. But there are good carbs too. These are complex carbs that actually facilitate weight loss and build muscles and bones. Researchers at Texas A&M University say that carbs alone do not cause weight gain. Instead, it’s the type of carbs we choose to consume that lead to more fat cells in the body. They recommend a balanced diet higher in complex carbs and lower in simple or processed carbs. Another study at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology says that both low and high-carb diets are wrong. A healthy diet shouldn’t be made up of more than one-third carbohydrates (up to 40 per cent of calories) in each meal, otherwise we stimulate our genes to initiate the activity that creates inflammation in the body.

Hence, we see that complex carbs are good for you. Here, we bring you a list of carbohydrate-rich foods that can give you washboard abs.

Legumes

These are loaded with complex carbs and are great if you want to lose belly fat. It also reduces “bad” LDL cholesterol levels and systolic blood pressure. See if you have 4 servings a day. If this is not possible, try to make it at least 2 servings. Lentils, chickpeas, peas and beans fall in this food category.

Barley

It is a natural appetite suppressant loaded with fibre and is one of the healthiest carbs around. It aids in digestion and helps you lose weight too. Barley can lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels and keep you feeling fuller for a longer time.

Bananas

Loaded with healthy carbs, bananas offer protections against digestive issues and prevents water retention. It is a good source of potassium and glucose. One banana has about 36 grams of good carbohydrates. You must add bananas to you diet if you want to maintain your abs.

Sweet Potatoes

These are a rich source of fibre and other essential nutrients. It is a rich source of carotenoids and can bring down blood-sugar levels and lower insulin resistance. It also prevents the conversion of calories into fat. A great option for your abs.