Accidentally Ate Rotten Eggs? 4 Hacks To Find Out If It Is No Longer Edible

Accidentally Ate Rotten Eggs? 4 Hacks To Find Out If Eggs Are No Longer Edible

Do you often end up eating rotten eggs or rotten foods? It can be tricky to identify whether or not the food has gone bad. For example, it is especially difficult to identify rotten eggs. Eggs look perfectly fine and fresh from the outside but you never know whether it is rotting on the inside. They do not look different and neither do they smell different from the outside. You will never be able to tell if they are rotten and accidentally consuming rotten eggs can lead to bad food poisoning or other infections as well. But, lucky for you there are multiple ways you can identify rotten eggs.

HOW TO FIND OUT IF EGGS ARE NO LONGER EDIBLE

Crack The Egg

If the yolk part of the eggs and the white part of the eggs is discolored in even a little bit there is a chance that they have gone bad. Ideally, the color of egg yolk should be bright yellow or orange. The egg should not have any weird smell or colors. It is not very difficult to notice when an egg smells funny. Discoloration of eggs happens due to bacterial growth.

Shake The Egg

You can also find out if the egg has gone bad or not by shaking it. If it makes a liquid sloshing sound then it has gone bad and if you do not hear anything then it is perfectly fine. The liquid sloshing sound means that the yolk of the egg has degraded and has become old.

Check If The Egg Floats Or Sinks

You can perform a float test on the eggs. Eggshells are permeable and air can easily pass through them. If the egg floats in water then it has gone bad and if it sinks it has not. You can perform this test on a bowl or a cup of water.

Always Check The Date Of Packaging

The best way you can ensure that the eggs have not gone bad is by noting down the date of its packaging. The date of expiration is noted because the quality of the food item goes down after the date and it is recommended that people do not consume it. The same way, you should also note down the date of expiry written on the package of the egg carton. Animal based products are especially dangerous to consume beyond their expiry date.

