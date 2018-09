We practise crunches, twists and static hold to sculpt our abs. But to achieve a chiselled look, you also need to follow a proper diet. The main aim of the abs diet is to make you lose weight and flatten your stomach. The abs diet consists of 12 nutrient-packed foods which are thought to provide all the fibre, vitamins, and minerals and fibre your body needs. It also helps to burn body fat and build lean muscles. Here we have mentioned a proper guideline for the abs diet.

There are many people who often end up eating nothing for hours. This will surely can make you lose weight but won’t help you to get lean abs muscle. To build ripped abs, you need to eat more often and the schedule could be something like this, breakfast at 8 am, snack at 11 am lunch at 1 pm, snack at 4 pm, dinner at 6 pm and snack at 8 pm.

Eat something before the hunger strikes your body. You could have a protein bar or a glass of protein shake which is low in sugar.

Avoid any kind of alcoholic drinks because they add calories to your body These calories will further make you eat more and as a result, it will store more fat in the body.

And lastly, do not count your calories as it will make you lose motivation and focus. So, you will be able to regulate your portions through fibre and protein if you consume 6 well-balanced meals daily.