October is a foodie’s month, especially if you are a seafood lover as October is also celebrated as the Seafood month. There are various benefits of including sea foods in your diet. The omega 3 fatty acid found in sea food provides a protective effect on your heart and keeps your eyes, skin and hair healthy. Seafood offers nutritional benefits like protein, vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, iron and selenium. When it comes to sea food of course you are spoilt for choices, but of the many foods if you tell us to choose one, we might pick tuna fish and for some obvious reasons. They are rich in protein and helps fitness enthusiasts to beef up and recover from the wear and tear of the strenuous weight training sessions. People who want to stay fit but are not interested in beef up like an athlete or a bodybuilder tends to avoid having tuna dismissing the fact that apart from protein tuna is also rich in various other minerals and nutrients that can do wonders to your body and brain too.

Of the various nutrients that are present in tuna – niacin is an important component that helps to keep the brain healthy and delay premature ageing of the grey cells. In fact, studies suggest that dietary niacin can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline as one age. There are various ways to include tuna in your diet. Here we are sharing a simple, yet tasty and nutritious recipe that you can try.

Chipotle Tuna and Avocado Salad Sandwich

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

150 gm solid white albacore Tuna fish drained and broken into chunks

½ avocado, cut into ½ -inch cubes

½ cup halved grape tomatoes

½ cup sweet corn, cooked or thawed from frozen

1 tablespoon roughly chopped parsley

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon red or white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon chopped garlic

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 slices whole-grain bread

How to make it:

In a medium bowl, gently toss tuna and avocado until combined.

Add tomatoes, corn and parsley, tossing gently to combine.

In small bowl, whisk lemon juice, vinegar, honey, garlic, chili powder and salt. Drizzle over tuna mixture and toss to coat.

Divide tuna evenly among bread slices to make two sandwiches.

Recipe and pictures shared by BumbleBee.com