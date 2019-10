Carbohydrates have bad reputation, no matter what benefits they have. However, tales attached to their negative health effects are not completely untrue. Therefore, the idea of eating carbohydrates becomes controversial. Specially, the fitness enthusiasts and those looking to lose weight often advocate cutting down the carb-intake. But what everyone usually forgets is that carbohydrates contribute as body’s main source of energy. The body breaks down these complex compounds to release energy. There are downsides attached to them too. Let’s look at advantages and disadvantages of carbs.

Advantages

Carbs are source of energy

Carbohydrates are body’s main source of energy. They help in strengthening muscles of heart, kidney, brain and central nervous system. For instance, fibre is also a type of carbohydrate that keeps body’s digestive system healthy. It provides energy and helps in getting rid of toxins from the body.

Carbs keep body healthy

Carbs also help in keeping you full for longer, so you don’t end up over eating. These can also be stored by body in muscles and liver. When there is a carb deficit, body can utilise these to generate energy. The energy that the body gets from carbs helps in focusing, relieve from headaches and nausea feeling.

Crabs are good source of vitamins

Even foods like fruits are crabs but they are good carbs. They also meet body’s vitamin and mineral requirements. Similarly, if you include range of vegetables in your diet, that also counts for healthy carbs.

Disadvantages

Carbs result in weight gain

Yes, body turns carbs into energy but in the absence of proper workout, these keep getting stored in the body. Thus, they aid in weight gain. Also, body finds it difficult to use the carb surplus. Therefore, if you have excess amount of carbs in your diet, there’s a possibility that body is not putting it to healthy use, and it turns into fat. It is better not to take refined carbs but reply on natural sources.

Carbs makes arteries to thicken

Foods that have high amount of carbs are usually high in fats too. These two when consumed in high amounts can make the arteries to swell. This condition hinders the smooth flow of blood and may also result in serious health conditions like heart attacks and strokes.

Carbs intake also result in brain fogging

High intake of carbohydrates can dampen brain’s cognitive functioning. It results in confusion, nervousness and agitation. Therefore, it’s required to limit the intake of carbs or rely on good carbs for their health benefits.

Carbs may cause Type-2 diabetes

Carbs are eventually converted into glucose to produce energy. The glucose is nothing but sugar. Therefore, high amount of sugar in blood may result in the increased risk of type-2 diabetes. Even if you are not diabetic, consuming too much of carbs can put unnecessary pressure on insulin-production in the body bringing to a halt. This results in increased blood sugar levels.