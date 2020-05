Peanuts are loaded with many essential nutrients that can give you a health boost. Also known as groundnuts, these are actually legumes and not nuts. These nuts also come with a whole lot of health benefits. This is because they are loaded with fats, protein, fibre, potassium, phosphorus, B vitamins and magnesium. All the 20 amino acids are also present in this food, which makes them a very good option if you want to boost your immune system. Also Read - The humble garlic can help you lose weight and keep diseases away

According to a study at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, peanut consumption was associated with reduced total mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality in a predominantly low-income black and white population in the U.S., and among Chinese men and women living in Shanghai. According to researchers, 'nuts are rich in nutrients, such as unsaturated fatty acids, fiber, vitamins, phenolic antioxidants, arginine and other phytochemicals. All of them are known to be beneficial to cardiovascular health, probably through their anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory and endothelial function maintenance properties'. Let us see how peanuts can affect your health.

Nutritional value of peanuts

Peanuts are a rich source of magnesium. This nutrient is essential for muscle function energy production. It is also an important source of vitamin E, which protects the cells from oxidative stress. Other essential nutrients in this food are folate, copper, phosphorus, and fibre. It helps in digestion, are beneficial for pregnant women and must be a food of choice for those who take their health seriously. These are also a rich source of niacin and manganese. Thanks to so many essential nutrients present in them, peanuts can offer protection against a range of diseases. Also Read - Watch this video to make a glass of lip-smacking peanut butter smoothie

Let us take a look at a few health benefits of this food.

Health benefits of peanuts

You can eat these raw , roasted or add it to your salads and dishes. But whichever way you have them, you stand to benefit a lot in terms of health. The fibre content of these nuts aids in digestion and smooth bowel movement. It offers protection against heart disease and improves blood circulation. These are a rich source of potent antioxidants, which can actually bring down your risk of cancer by helping your body fight off the free radicals. This suppresses the growth of cancerous cells in the body. This anti-cancer property of peanuts is also thanks to the presence of iron, folate, calcium and zinc. And the vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc in them can also make your skin glow. Peanuts contain arginine, an essential amino acid , which may also be able to help you deal with erectile dysfunction.

A word of caution

Peanuts are one of the most healthy foods that you can have daily. But some people are allergic to it. Sometimes, peanut allergy may even be life threatening. Aflatoxin poisoning is another serious side effect of peanuts that you must take note of. To avoid this, you need to always store peanuts in cool and dry places. It can also prevent the absorption of iron by your body. To prevent this, you need to eat peanuts along with vitamin C.