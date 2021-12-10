A Complete Guide to Healthy Eating To Stay In The Pink Of Health

Tips to stay healthy

A healthy diet can help you manage cholesterol levels, tackle high blood pressure, reduce weight, control abnormal blood sugar levels, de-stress and stay fit and fine.

Healthy eating will help you improve longevity, prevent diseases, and aid in faster recovery from illnesses. Thus, it is essential to watch what you eat to stay fit. On the other hand, unhealthy eating habits can make you fall prey to unwanted problems.

"Poor eating habits and lack of exercise are some of the risk factors for most of the diseases. So, a well-balanced diet is the key to staying in the pink of health," stated Dr Aditi Mudaliyar, Consultant Nutritionist & Dietitian, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi-Pune.

She added, "It is a no-brainer that a healthy diet will offer you a wide range of benefits. It can help you manage cholesterol levels, tackle high blood pressure, reduce weight, control abnormal blood sugar levels, de-stress and stay fit and fine. A diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients can do the trick here."

Below the expert has shared some diet tips to stay healthy:

Eat some carbohydrates for energy

To get energy, eat carbohydrates that include whole grains and millets like whole wheat, maize, bajra, and Quinoa. Fresh whole fruits and vegetables will also energize you.

Add proteins to boost your immune system

Proteins can help keep the muscles and immune system strong. Opt for fatty fish, egg, and chicken. Milk and milk products contain a good source of protein and can be added to meals. If you are a vegetarian, try to opt for around 2 servings of dairy proteins every day, and you will be able to stay in top shape.

Choose healthy fats

Saturated fats and trans fats should be avoided totally. Healthy fats include monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats and also limited amount of saturated fatty acids. Choose variety of oils and use them in rotation. Nuts and seeds like almonds, flaxseeds, walnut, pista, and sesame seeds are a good source of healthy fats.

Never skip on fruits and vegetables

Vegetables and fruits give you those much-needed vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Eat spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, cherries, berries, apples, oranges, and lemons. Include 2-4 serving of fruits and 3-5 serving of vegetables in your daily diet. Choosing dairy products can also do the trick but they need to be low in fat.

Drink enough water

Don't forget to stay hydrated and drink enough water. Doing so will give a glow to your face and increase your metabolism, helping you lose weight.

Avoid processed food, alcohol, smoking

Processed food lacks vital minerals and fiber and is loaded with salt and sugar. So, avoid eating French fries, namkeen, vada, samosa, sugary desserts, pizza, pasta, Chinese food, and bakery items. Furthermore, do not smoke, drink alcohol, or carbonated beverages. Also, avoid fruit juices that contain a higher amount of sugar and less amount of fiber.

You can also speak to an expert regarding what you should eat and avoid. Stick to a good eating plan, practice portion control, and eat smaller meals. Going overboard is a strict No-No.