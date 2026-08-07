93% of indians confused about protein intake despite eating it daily

A nationwide survey by PulseAI Research reveals that protein has become a mainstream part of Indian diets, but widespread confusion persists over how much protein people actually need, where it should come from, and whether supplements are necessary.

93% of indians confused about protein intake despite eating it daily

Protein is now a mainstream component of daily diets in India, with almost 50% of consumers making sure to include it in every meal. But even as they actively engage with the protein world, research just out across the country shows that most people here are actually quite unsure what their protein needs really are and make decisions based on personal beliefs rather than facts or science.

The research was conducted based on India's Protein Paradox, which is a consumer intelligence report unveiled by PulseAI Research the consumer insights vertical of Smytten. The analysis results from a survey of 2000 consumers across the country to understand their perspectives, behaviors, and decision-making processes around protein.

Protein is no longer considered a healthy choice only by sportsmen and those who go to the gym regularly. Nearly everyone in the surveyed group considers protein an essential component of their diet. Over half of the respondents add it to every meal, and 41 percent track their protein intake. Almost half of those surveyed pay attention to the amount of protein indicated on the packaging.

The gap between awareness and knowledge

Although the survey results indicate a strong desire to consume this type of nutrient, they also highlight a worrying lack of knowledge about protein. About 93 percent of those surveyed who monitor their protein intake in the context of a balanced diet were unsure about the information related to this nutrient. The survey results suggest that while the popularity of a protein-rich diet is growing, many people remain unaware of the rules for proper protein nutrition.

Researchers also noticed that people are not always confident in their dietary knowledge. It was observed that even if people thought they knew the amount of nutrition they required, their diet and eating pattern did not reflect what they thought. In other words, there was little connection between knowledge and confidence in nutritional information amongst most respondents. In addition, it was found that there is no uniform approach to thinking about protein in India. Although there are many who associate it with building muscles and weightlifting, others see it as a part of being healthy and leading a healthy lifestyle. Thus, people are not necessarily relying on the established notions about nutrition to guide their protein consumption. Instead, it is being driven by research on the internet, social media, and personal preferences.

Traditional beliefs and cost perceptions

Traditional dietary beliefs appear to be major barriers to increased protein consumption, even as protein supplements gain popularity. Half of the respondents said that natural sources of protein are a better choice than supplements. In addition, fewer than a fifth (19%) would turn to healthcare professionals for advice on the subject. It appears that most consumers are willing to rely on their own judgment when it comes to the subject of protein.

You may like to read

Perhaps counterintuitive to the popular belief that cost is the primary factor in the decision-making process, the majority (71%) of respondents said that they find protein to be affordable or only slightly expensive. It appears that the perceived value of protein is not in its price but rather in the degree of uncertainty that surrounds the subject.

Demand for convenience and guidance

Among consumers who are often at a crossroads while figuring out how much protein they need to consume on a daily basis, 67% of them would rather have an economical and convenient option that could help them cut through the confusion. However, others would rather have expert advice, nutritional information, education, and even personalized options, which all point to the fact that there is a need for credible information for the sake of making the right choices when it comes to dieting.

Dietary sources across segments

In terms of dieting, it would seem that Indians still place heavy emphasis on protein, even if they do not consume meat. As much as 31.4% of non-vegetarians actually consumed legumes and nuts as a part of their protein-rich diet, while vegetarians turned to dairy products, legumes, and nuts as their primary sources of said nutrient, which speaks volumes about the preferred methods of protein consumption in the region.

Commenting on the findings, Shishir Varma, Chief Executive Officer of PulseAI Research, said the report highlights a unique contradiction within the Indian nutrition landscape.

"Across the last few decades of decoding consumer behaviour and building research-driven brands, I've rarely seen a category as paradoxical as protein in India. People believe they are doing enough, yet their choices tell a different story: confidence coexists with confusion, and behaviour often contradicts belief," he said.

Varma added that the report aims to give a more holistic view of the decision-making process behind protein consumption so brands can meet their customers at the point of choice, not based on assumptions about their behaviour.

Survey demographics and broader need

Amongst the 2,000 respondents surveyed for the report, 70% were women and 30% men, spanning across various cities and towns in both metro and non-metro regions - with 70% of respondents from metro cities and 30% from smaller markets. The study includes several categories of vegetarian and non-vegetarian consumers, eggitarians, and vegans. 30% of respondents fell in the 25 34 years age category. The focus of the study is on consumers making decisions about protein purchases and incorporating them into their daily diets.

Despite the importance of protein for the modern Indian diet, the study suggests that there is still a general lack of understanding of what appropriate levels of consumption are. With an increasing desire to be in control of their own diets, respondents highlighted a need for reliable information and resources to make educated decisions. This implies the need for more actionable information in addition to basic nutritional awareness for consumers to balance their diets and have control over their own decisions.

Disclaimer: These results reflect the opinions of the respondents that were surveyed. This survey was conducted by the PulseAI Research team across 2,000 consumers in India. The results do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the entire population of India. Additionally, it must be noted that these results do not constitute professional medical advice or dietary guidance. Please consult with your local registered dietitian or medical professional for more information.