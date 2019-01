If you have still on included jackfruit in your diet then you are doing it all wrong. Jackfruit has an insane amount of health benefits which can help you stay healthy and fit. The sweet and exotic fruit is jam-packed with vitamin, minerals, phytonutrients, carbohydrate, electrolytes and fibre and can help you stay energized. Know how jackfruit can improve your health.

1: It can help lower blood pressure

You must be aware that high blood pressure can invite many issues like stroke and so on. So, to lower your blood pressure you might have tried many options. But, you will be surprised to know that eating jackfruit can be beneficial. Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India says, “Jackfruit is loaded with potassium that in turn helps manage the sodium level in your body. Furthermore, You will be able to maintain the fluid level to balance electrolyte, owing to the good potassium levels. This can help you lower your blood pressure and cut down the risk of heart attack and stroke. But, see to it that you consult your expert about the right quantity in which you should eat it.”

2: It can aid your digestion process

In case you are suffering from digestion issues then jackfruit may be helpful for you. “It contains fibre and can enhance your digestion and help you tackle constipation,” explains Ghag.

3: It can help prevent cancer

The antioxidants, phytonutrients and flavonoid present in jackfruit can help you keep cancer at bay. It contains antioxidants which safeguard your body from free radicals. Oxidative stress in the body leads to the production of free radicals. Moreover, it can damage the DNA of your cell and may produce cancer cell. Fortunately, antioxidants tend to neutralize these free radicals to help protect DNA from the damage caused by the free radicals.

4: It can help you stay active and energized

Do you feel low? Are you feeling fatigued? Unable to focus on your work? Then, we have a magical solution for you. “Jackfruit contains carbohydrate and it is also abundant in simple sugar like fructose and sucrose which help you to get energized instantly.,” highlights Ghag.

5: It can be beneficial for your heart health

Want to keep your ticker in top shape? Then, you must include heart-friendly foods in your diet and you can surely go for jackfruit. “Jackfruit contains Vitamin B6 present which can decrease homocysteine levels in your blood and improves your heart health,” informs Ghag.

6: It can help you deal with anaemia

Jackfruit contains Vitamin A, C, E, K, niacin, copper and folate, which aid information of your blood. Thus, this will also help increase your body’s capacity to absorb iron and cure and prevent anaemia.

7: It can be good for your bone health

“Jackfruit is abundant in magnesium which helps increase your bone mineral density. Thus, people who eat food which is rich in magnesium tend to have stronger bones,” says Ghag.

8: It can enhance your thyroid health

Copper is essential for thyroid metabolism, mainly for the purpose of hormone production and absorption. Jackfruit carries potent micro mineral and helps keep your metabolism rate healthy. Ta da, you are sorted!

9: It can enhance your vision

Jackfruit has antioxidant properties and vitamin A, which help you improve your vision and can keep cataract and macular degeneration away.