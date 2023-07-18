9 Foods To Avoid If You Have Thyroid Issues

Thyroid disorders occur if the gland releases too much or too little hormone.

It's best to avoid eggs, soy and soy-based products if you have thyroid, read on to know.

Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in managing thyroid health. But there are some foods that you should avoid if you suffer from thyroid issues, as they can potentially aggravate symptoms and disrupt thyroid function.

Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive, advises people with thyroid issues to stay away from these 9 foods and explains why:

Soy

Soy has been linked to autoimmune thyroid conditions. It contains phytoestrogens and goitrogens, which can interfere with the production of thyroid hormones. Additionally, soy milk, often consumed as an alternative to dairy, has a high glycemic index (GI) and can affect the adrenal glands, further impacting thyroid function. It's best to avoid soy and soy-based products.

Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, pasta, and sugary snacks, cause a rapid spike in blood glucose and insulin levels. This can disrupt the hypothalamic-pituitary axis, which involves thyroid hormone regulation. Chronic imbalances in this axis can lead to thyroid dysfunction.

Plant Foods High in Anti-Nutrients

Plant foods contain various anti-nutrients like lectins, oxalates, and phytates. These compounds can be problematic for individuals with hypothyroidism. Minimize the intake of plant foods high in anti-nutrients and consider soaking, cooking, or fermenting them, as these methods can help reduce the anti-nutrient content.

Nightshades

Nightshade vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and potatoes, contain alkaloids that may cause reactions in some individuals with thyroid issues. These reactions can range from mild sensitivities to exacerbation of symptoms. Monitor your own response and consider avoiding nightshades if you experience adverse effects.

Nuts

Nuts can be difficult to digest for some individuals as they contain oxalates and phytates, which can interfere with nutrient absorption. Those with thyroid issues may find them aggravating. Some nuts such as walnuts and brazil nuts are better than others. But you should soak them before eating to reduce their anti-nutrient content.

Seeds

Similar to nuts, seeds can be problematic for individuals with an already irritated gut. The high fiber and phytate content in seeds may exacerbate digestive issues. Consider minimizing or avoiding seeds if you experience digestive discomfort or irritation.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and kale are often associated with thyroid issues due to their goitrogenic properties. However, those with Hashimoto's thyroiditis can still consume them in limited amounts. Cooking and fermenting cruciferous vegetables helps reduce their goitrogenic load.

Eggs

Eggs contain a protein called lysozyme, which can form a complex that irritates the gut lining in some individuals. If you notice exacerbation of symptoms after consuming eggs, it is best to avoid or limit their intake.

Seafood

Seafood is generally considered beneficial for thyroid health due to its iodine and high nutrient density. However, be cautious with fish known to have high mercury levels, such as tuna and swordfish. Excessive mercury intake can negatively impact thyroid function, so choose seafood options with lower mercury levels.

"Remember, individual responses to these foods may vary, and it's important to listen to your body. Consult with a functional medicine practitioner to personalize your diet based on your specific thyroid condition and needs," Mugdha Pradhan concluded.

