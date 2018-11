It’s great to meet friends and family over dinner during festivals like Diwali. Playing cards, bursting crackers, late-night drinking sessions, bingeing on festive food, all sounds like great fun till it starts taking a toll on your health. Of course, you must enjoy your Diwali parties. But, for the sake of your health, make sure you enjoy responsibly. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar gives you certain pointers for diet dos and don’ts during Diwali parties.

1) Control, watch out and regulate what you are eating.

2) Check the clock when you are eating. It’s not cashews, peanuts, coconuts and samosas that are unhealthy, what time you eat them will determine of it is unhealthy. Don’t stuff yourself up with all these foods at 2 am or eat them the next morning without sleeping a wink. If you do, you are likely to see the unhealthy side effects.

3) Whether you are hosting the party or you attending one at someone’s house, make sure you eat homemade food. Skip catered food. Eat something that’s freshly deep fried not refried.

4) Eat dinner at home and only then head out for your parties. If you have had a late night previously, then eat khichdi + kadhi or dahi rice and homemade achar and papad. If you haven’t had a late night, eat a bajra roti with ghee and jaggery and white butter and sabzi made at home.

5) In case, there is nothing homemade at a party, stick to eating (unsalted) nuts or ghee roasted makhanas with pepper and kala namak.

6) First eat, then drink, then have water, then drink again, then water and stop at that. Alcohol massively damages your body. So don’t go overboard and intersperse your drinking sessions with food and water in between.

7) If you want to eat food at some party, stick to 3 items – starter, rice item and paneer sabzi/chicken or dal. Rice is the lightest grain to digest.

8) When you go home, drink a glass of hot water and then go to bed. If you have acidity, eat a spoonful of gulkand and then hot water.

9) The next morning, eat a spoonful of gulkand again if you have acidity.

10) Skip exercise the next day if you have had a late night before. Exercise makes the muscles undergo wear and tear and you need the strength and energy to recover. When you have late nights, your body is too exhausted to do this.