8 Reasons Why You Can Eat Curd In Winter Without Worrying!

Many people believe that eating curd in winter might increase their risk of catching a cold but little do they know that curd in itself contains nutrients that can improve your immunity.

Dahi or curd is a very common Indian delicacy found in every household. Some families may have it as raita, some as lassi while other want to consume it as it is, pure and unadulterated. People typically consume it after there meal, if you want you can add a little bit sugar, salt and masala for taste. Dahi is famous in summer months but during winters some people get a little skeptical before eating curd. According to Ayurvedic practice, you should not eat cud in winter. They cite some reasons like, increased risk of mucus formation and risk of catching a cold. However, nutritionists say otherwise. Dahi, if consumed in room temperature is absolutely safe, especially in winter because it comes with many many benefits. Let us discuss the benefits.

What Are The Benefits Eating Curd In Winter?

Yes, curd might have some side effects but the number of benefits trumps the minor disadvantages that it may have.

It Is A Probiotic Food: Curd is loaded with good bacteria which helps maintain a healthy gut. A good gut health is helpful for maintaining good metabolism, digestion, skin health and overall immunity. Curd is the ideal probiotic food for you! It Is Loaded With Nutrients: Curd is a good source of calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients. These nutrients are important for bone health, muscle function, and overall body function. Immunity Booster: Any food that helps your gut and digestive health has the power to also improve your immune health. The probiotics and good bacteria in dahi is especially a good option during season changes and cold winter months. It can protect your from falling ill. Good for Digestive Health: It goes without saying that curd can also boost your digestive health. It can maintain your gut flora and microbiome. It can evade issues like indigestion, ensure easy bowel movement and reduce risks of bloating. It Can Warm Your Body: If you eat curd in the winter months, it can help you stay warm. It is known to generate warmth in tour body which can help you cope with freezing temperatures. Supports weight management: A healthy digestive system will automatically help you maintain your weight. Moreover, curd can also help you lose weight and actually burn fat. Maintains skin health: Curd is rich in vitamins like B12, calcium, vitamin A and vitamin B6 all of which can boost skin health. Its probiotics nature can help maintain gut health thereby also maintaining skin health. Beneficial in pregnancy: It can benefit pregnant women and provide them with all the nutrition that thy need. One bowl of curd every day is all you need to have to gain all the above mentioned benefits.