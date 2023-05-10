8 Foods To Cleanse Your Liver This Summer

It is crucial to take extra care of your liver in the summertime.

Dehydration, high humidity and heat can harm your liver. Hence, it is crucial to take extra care of your liver in the summer.

Now with heat levels on the rise, we're sure you're taking care to detox your body and staying hydrated. But you might be overlooking a silent powerhouse in your body that needs your attention, the liver.

Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive, says, "The liver is a critical organ needed for numerous processes of the body. It handles everything from cleansing flux out of our system, to metabolism and immune support. It's a one-stop shop for most of your body's needs! But dehydration, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, high humidity and heat levels can harm your liver and reduce its ability to carry out these functions, making it crucial to take extra care of your liver in the summertime."

How To Detox Your Liver Naturally

The nutritionist has provided a list of 8 foods you should add to your summer diet to cleanse and heal your liver. These include:

Berries: Rich in antioxidants, berries like blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are shown to detox the liver and improve hepatic function. Herbs: A herbal blend of turmeric, dandelion root and milk thistle is recommended for your liver for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Liver: Eating organ meats (liver in particular) is excellent for not just your liver but your entire body as it is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can find. It has multiple vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that your liver needs for proper cleansing and functioning. Citrus Fruits: High in vitamin C and antioxidants, citrons like amla, oranges, limes are excellent for the liver. Eat them raw or juice them up for a delicious, chilled beverage. Allium Vegetables: Onion and garlic are sulfur-rich vegetables that are very good for your liver. Additionally, they support glutathione which is highly recommended for liver cleansing and improved functioning. Chicken and Eggs: Whole eggs, including the yolk, and chicken are rich in choline which aids glutathione activity in the body. The selenium and sulfur in eggs are also beneficial for the liver. Opt for cage-free and pasture raised chicken and eggs. Artichokes: Artichoke leaf extract is said to be helpful in cleaning and healing the liver. Tomatoes: Rich in vitamin A and vitamin C, tomatoes have essential antioxidants as well as potassium, all of which are linked to improved liver health.

This summer don't let the heat beat you down. Care for your body, stay hydrated, and try these 8 foods to keep your liver strong, happy, and healthy!

