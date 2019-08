Eating whole foods and foods that are high in fibre can help you fight inflammation. © Shutterstock

When your body recognises any foreign presence, be it a chemical, bacteria, microbe or even pollen, it automatically activates your immune system. This causes inflammation. This is necessary to protect your body from disease causing invaders. But if this inflammation continues even when there is no threatening foreign presence, it becomes a problem. In this scenario, inflammation can cause heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, depression, Alzheimer’s and even cancer.

Adopting an anti-inflammatory diet can lower risks of mortality from many such diseases including cardiovascular causes and cancer. A study published in Journal of Internal Medicine says that people who followed an anti-inflammatory diet had an 18 per cent lower risk of all-cause mortality, a 20 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular mortality and a 13 per cent lower risk of cancer mortality when compared with those who followed the diet to a lesser degree. Smokers who followed the diet experienced even greater benefits when compared with smokers who did not follow the diet.

In fact, a study at Ohio State University says that anti-inflammatory diets, which tend to be high in vegetables, fruits, fish and whole grains, can boost bone health and prevent fractures in some women. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research published this study.

CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CAN BE DANGEROUS

Inflammation is a natural process of fighting against injuries, infections or toxins by our bodies. This is how your body heals itself. Whenever something hurts your cells, your body releases chemicals that trigger a response from your immune system. This includes antibodies, proteins and increased blood flow to the damaged area. Acute inflammation due to a bruise or swelling from an injury is present just for a few days. But chronic inflammation lasts for a long time. This puts your body on constant alert mode. This leads to serious health disorders and sometimes even death.

ADD ANTI-INFLAMMATORY FOODS TO YOUR DIET

You can easily manage chronic inflammation by adding foods that contain anti-inflammatory properties to your diet. Fruits and vegetables, tea, coffee, whole grains, breakfast cereals, low-fat cheese, nuts and chocolate contain anti-inflammatory properties. Red wine and beer in moderation will help you fight chronic inflammation. Some oils like olive oil and canola oil are also good. But stay away from unprocessed and processed red meat, organ meats, refined carbs, fried foods, lard and carbonated beverages as these are pro-inflammatory.

A study at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) says that inflammation is the body’s normal response to injury. Though it may be a natural defence system of the human body, it can cause diseases if it becomes chronic. Researchers are of the opinion that one of the best weapons against inflammation is food.

According to them, eating whole foods and foods that are high in fibre can help you fight inflammation. They have listed some foods that have anti-inflammatory properties. These are citrus foods, leafy vegetables, tomatoes and wild salmon among others. Another joint study by researchers at Monell Chemical Senses Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and and Firmenich, Inc., says that a naturally occurring chemical found in extra-virgin olive oils is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent. The journal Nature published this study.

It is not difficult to include anti-inflammatory foods in your daily diet. Add leafy greens to a salad at lunch time. Have some fruits with your breakfast. Also make sure you buy organic whenever possible. Here is a list of foods that can be your best buddies to fight inflammation.

Vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach, and kale are rich in vitamin K and this can help you fight inflammation. Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are powerful anti-inflammatory foods. The red pigment in tomatoes, called lycopene, is an antioxidant that can reduce inflammatory conditions. You may also add chili peppers and raw or lightly cooked mushrooms to your diet for added benefits.

Fruits

Go for variety and colour here. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, oranges, apples and cherries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins. Citrus fruits have Vitamin C and Vitamin E, which are essential antioxidants. Fruits are high in natural antioxidants and polyphenols. These have anti-inflammatory effects that will drastically reduce your risk of disease. It will increase your immunity and reduce your risk of heart diseases. Also, don’t ignore avocados. These are packed with potassium, magnesium, fibre and monounsaturated fats. They also contain carotenoids and tocopherols, which reduce risk of cancer risk. Moreover, avocados are known to reduce inflammation in young skin cells.

Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids are great for fighting inflammation. Include seafood in your diet. Salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Seeds and nuts

Hemp seeds, flaxseeds, almonds and walnuts help reduce inflammation. You can snack on them, add them to your breakfast cereal and salads or mix then with vegetables for an added punch. Nuts have superb anti-inflammatory properties and it also lowers your risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Wholegrain

High fibre foods can help you fight inflammatory conditions. Add oatmeal, brown rice, whole-wheat bread, and other unrefined grains to your daily diet.

Beans

These are high fibre foods. They are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Be sure to include them in your daily diet.

Turmeric

This spice is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory foods available. It contains curcumin, which serious anti-inflammatory benefits. Most Indian homes use turmeric on a regular basis. You may add freshly-ground black pepper to make it more potent.

Ginger

Ginger slows the body’s production of cytokines, a protein that triggers chronic inflammation. You can add it to soups, salad, main course, bakery items and tea.