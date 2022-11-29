7 Unusual Side Effects of Sugar: What Happens When You Eat Too Much Sugar

7 Reasons Why Too Much Sugar Is Bad for You

Here's why it is important for you to address your sugar habits.

Sugar is a very common ingredient that is used in almost a lot of dishes. Not just as a sweetener for beverages or desserts, sugar is also used for enhancing the color and taste of several continental dishes as well. But, did you know consuming too much sugar can affect your health in many negative ways? Yes, you heard that right. These small white crystals come packed with some side effects which require immediate attention. In this article, we look at some of the common side effects of adding excessive sugar to your diet.

Side Effects of Sugar

Everything should be consumed in a limited quantity, when you consume an excessive amount of anything, you are bound to suffer side effects. Here is a list of side effects that can be caused by overconsumption of sugar, check out the complete list and make sure to not miss any of the signs as they can turn fatal when not taken care of:

Trigger Heart Diseases

Too much sugar can cause muscle cells around the arteries to grow faster than normal, leading to symptoms of high blood pressure. And high blood pressure is a very common risk factor for heart disease.

Increases Cholesterol Levels

Studies have shown that eating too much sugar can have a direct impact on the production of unhealthy cholesterol. Sugar is considered a food item that can dangerously lower the levels of healthy cholesterol levels.

Linked To Alzheimer's Disease

Excessive consumption of sugar is also linked with Alzheimer's disease. This is a serious health condition in which the brain's ability to process glucose is damaged.

Makes Your Organs Fat

A high-sugar diet is known for triggering the liver to store more amount of fats. This can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Weight Gain

Sugar is a major contributor to obesity or overweight. Consuming fructose is linked to increasing the individual's hunger and desire for food more than glucose.

Cause Skin Problems

Too much sugar in your diet can harm your skin health, cause acne and trigger your aging cycle. According to the studies, overconsumption of sugar can lead to excessive secretion of androgen, followed by oil production, and inflammation.

Type 2-Diabetes

Overconsumption of sugar has been linked to obesity, a major leading risk factor for the onset of diabetes. This happens due to a scientific reason - insulin resistance causes blood sugar levels to spike and then strongly increases the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

Signs Your Sugar Consumption Is High

What happens when you eat too much sugar is now known to all of you. It is now time for you to know the symptoms that your body may give when you are excessively consuming sugar:

Poor skin health Constant high blood pressure unexplained weight gain Excessive hunger Fatigue or tiredness

How Much Sugar Is Too Much?

Experts recommend an adult consume 30g of (roughly equivalent to 7 sugar cubes) sugar on a daily basis. However, this is only for those who don't have an underlying health condition. In case you are on medication, or diagnosed with health conditions, make sure to contact a doctor immediately.

