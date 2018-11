Winter is here and oranges are the king of fruits when it comes to winter season. Being the seasonal fruit, you must have heard your mom and your nutritionist urging you to take an orange daily in winter. Do not skip their advice as they do have ample of reasons for suggesting you to include orange in your diet. Here is a list of some of the wide range of health benefits that oranges offer.

Orange can protect against cancer: According to experts, oranges contain phytochemicals that help in battling cancer. They are a storehouse of citrus limonoids that aid in fighting a number of varieties of cancer including that of the skin, lung, breast, stomach and colon and this has been clinically proven.

Orange juice can keep kidney ailments at bay: Orange juice works wonder in terms of preventing kidney related disorders and also help in checking the formation of kidney stones. However, doctors suggest to drink juice in moderate amounts as the high sugar content of fruit juices can result in tooth decay and the acid content can wear away your enamel.

Oranges can curb cholesterol: Oranges are filled with soluble fibre and play vital role in lowering cholesterol, thereby reducing chance of cholesterol related heart ailments.

Oranges amp up heart health: Rich in potassium, an electrolyte mineral responsible for helping the heart function, oranges enhance your heart health. According to experts, with a decrease in potassium level, you may have a risk of developing an abnormal heart rhythm, known as arrhythmia.

Oranges lower the risk of diseases: Filled with vitamin C that preserves cells by neutralising free radicals, oranges also help in keeping away a large number of diseases including cancer and heart ailments that are caused by these free radicals.

Oranges are great for eye health: Rich in carotenoid compounds that give it the bright orange colour, oranges are excellent for your vision and these compounds when converted to vitamin A can help you prevent macular degeneration.

Oranges monitor high blood pressure: The flavonoid hesperidin found in oranges help in regulating high blood pressure and the magnesium content present in it aids in maintaining blood pressure.