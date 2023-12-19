7 Reasons Why Men Must Include Leafy Greens In Their Diet

Men often tend to focus their diet on animal-based protein more than plant based and leafy green vegetables.

Studies reveal that even the fittest men ted to avoid eating green vegetables. It is true that they are very healthy and strong but their diet majorly constitutes of protein-rich foods meat, eggs and pulses and for the regular gym goers, a protein shake or a smoothie is a must. Majority of men avoid eating green vegetables. Did you know that excess protein from eggs and meat can lead to many health problems one of them being constipation? If you are a regular gym goer, you must stress on ample protein consumption but do not forget your fibre which you will only get from leafy green vegetables. Moreover, green veges also come with an enormous amount of vitamins and minerals which are responsible for reducing risks of high blood pressure, mental decline, obesity, heart diseases, etc.

Nutrient-Rich Superfoods: Leafy greens are loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. They are considered as one of the most important superfoods that you must include in your daily diet. Vitamins and minerals are responsible in preventing diseases, increasing immunity, enhance brain power.

Testosterone Boost: Green vegetables are very rich in magnesium, which is the most important nutrient to boost testosterone secretion in men. Magnesium functions in the body by reducing oxidative stress and increasing testosterone.

Weight Management: Leafy green vegetables hardly contain any calorie. Therefore, if you are looking to lose weight, you must include them in your diet. Even if weight loss is not your goal, eating them in a regular basis will really help your body manage weight long-term.

Heart Health: The minerals and vitamins present in vegetables can boost your heart function and avoid diseases. They can help reduce systolic blood pressure.

Digestive Wellness: There is no doubt that leafy green vegetables are very high in fibre. The more fibre you eat the better your digestive system will be. Fibre will also ensure better bowel movement in the intestine.

Bone Health: Green vegetables are loaded with the minerals magnesium and calcium which are very essential for maintaining and boosting bone health. They are also rich in vitamin K, another nutrient essential in building bone health. This food can help reduce risk of osteoporosis risk.

Muscle Recovery: Studies note that the nitrate content in leafy green vegetables really help in muscle recovery as well. Nitrates are responsible for increasing blood flow in the body and remove waste that can cause muscle soreness. So, after a workout, if you eat more vegetables, your muscle will he able to heal faster and the soreness will also go away.