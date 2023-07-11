7 Monsoon Supplements To Include In Your Diet To Boost Immunity

Essential supplements for the monsoon season.

There is higher risk of catching bacterial and viral infections during the monsoon season. Make sure to include these supplements in your diet to keep your immunity strong.

As pleasant and refreshing as the monsoon rains might be after the scorching summer months, the season also brings with it an increased risk of falling sick, usually with fever and cold. This is mainly because of the increased propagation of pathogens driven by the damp climate. While adequate rest and a healthy diet and lifestyle are a must to keep your immunity strong, it would be a good idea to add some supplements to your diet during the monsoon season.

Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive, suggests some monsoon supplements that can boost your immunity further and help fight infections.

Vitamin D

The monsoon season limits our exposure to sunlight, which is a natural source of vitamin D. Supplementing with vitamin D can help bolster your immune system by promoting the production of antimicrobial peptides and regulating immune responses. It also plays a role in reducing the risk of respiratory infections, making it an essential supplement during the monsoon season.

B complex

B vitamins play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system. They are involved in energy production, cellular function, and the synthesis of antibodies. By supporting the production and function of white blood cells, B vitamins enhance immune defense mechanisms.

Probiotics

The damp and humid weather which makes food prone to contamination can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut, leading to digestive issues and weakened immunity. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut flora balance. By strengthening the gut microbiome, probiotics enhance immune function and help fight off infections. They also improve digestion and nutrient absorption, further supporting overall immunity.

Magnesium

Adequate magnesium levels are essential for a robust immune system. This vital mineral participates in a vast array of immune functions, including the production and activity of immune cells. Magnesium also acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in energy production, which is crucial for optimal immune cell function.

Echinacea

Echinacea is a popular herbal supplement known for its immune-boosting properties. It helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, enhancing the body's defense against infections. Echinacea also exhibits anti-inflammatory effects, reducing the severity and duration of cold and flu symptoms.

Reishi mushrooms

Reishi mushrooms have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for their immune-enhancing properties. They contain bioactive compounds that help modulate the immune system, promoting its overall function. Reishi mushrooms have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which can support immune health and protect against infections. Additionally, they may help improve sleep quality, which is important for maintaining a strong immune system.

Andrographis

Andrographis is an herb widely used in traditional medicine for its immune-boosting properties. It helps stimulate the production of immune cells and enhances the body's defense against pathogens. Andrographis also exhibits anti-inflammatory effects and may help alleviate symptoms of respiratory infections.

