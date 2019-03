Tomatoes have an insane amount of health benefits. They are jam-packed with vitamin A, C, K, B6, folate, and thiamine. Moreover, they also contain potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper, along with dietary fibre and protein. According to a study published in the journal Annual Review of Food Science and Technology, lycopene which is a non-provitamin A carotenoid is responsible for the red to pink colours seen in tomatoes and intake of lycopene-containing foods may affect cancer or cardiovascular disease risk. Hence, it would be a good option to opt for tomatoes and improve your wellbeing. Here, w also brief you about few other reasons to opt for them.

1: They can help you melt your fat

Are you looking out for some healthy options to shed those excess kilos? Then, don’t worry anymore, we tell you how you can do so. You will be surprised to know that eating tomatoes can help you grill your fat. Tomatoes are known to encourage the production of the amino acid known as carnitine, which reportedly improves your body’s fat burning ability.

2: They can aid your digestion

Tomatoes can help keep your digestive system healthy by preventing constipation as well as diarrhoea. This is so because are abundant in fibre, which can help bulk your bowels and reduce symptoms of constipation. Thus, you will be able to regulate your bowel movements, thereby improving your overall digestive health.

3: They can enhance your immunity

“Tomato seeds and flesh contain immunity boosting agents. Those seeds are excellent sources of the antioxidant lycopene and beta-carotene and can help you keep various health ailments like the common cold at bay,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

4: They can help you enhance your vision

“Tomatoes are jam-packed with vitamin A and can help you keep your vision intact,” highlights Ghag. Many vision problems like macular degeneration (it is the leading cause of severe, irreversible vision loss in people over age 60), occur due owing to the negative effects of free radicals. But, vitamin A, which is a powerful antioxidant, can help prevent them.

5: They can help you manage your blood pressure

Eating a tomato daily may cut down your of hypertension, which is also known as high blood pressure. This is partially owing to the impressive levels of potassium present in tomatoes. “Potassium is a vasodilator, that means it lowers the tension in your blood vessels and arteries, thereby increasing blood circulation and reducing the stress on your heart by helping you deal with high blood pressure,” explains Ghag.

6: They can be helpful for your heart

Since tomatoes are loaded with potassium content, they can be useful for controlling your heart rate and is also beneficial in preventing heart diseases and strokes. “Speak to your expert regarding the quantity in which you should eat them. Don’t go overboard. Since tomatoes are highly acidic in nature and may cause heartburn,” says Ghag.

7: They can help you manage your cholesterol

Did you know? tomato seeds have no cholesterol. Tomato seeds are abundant in fibre which is known to reduce your cholesterol. Furthermore, tomato seeds are loaded with niacin (vitamin B3), which lowers cholesterol levels in your body.