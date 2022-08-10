7 Health Problems Resulting From Calcium Deficiency

7 Reasons Why Calcium Is An Important Nutrient

Calcium deficiency or hypocalcemia can cause a variety of health problems starting from dental problems to bone. Know all about them!

Calcium is one of the most essential nutrients for the body to function normally. A deficiency cause due to the lack of calcium in the body could result in deteriorating health of muscles, bones and teeth. Calcium is also a very important nutrient that helps mental health. Without this nutrient your body might start developing certain disorders that could seriously impact you long term.

Deficiency due to calcium is called hypocalcemia. The levels of calcium in the body are detected through blood samples. The normal level of calcium in an adult can range from 8.8-10.4 mg per deciliter.

HEALTH PROBLEMS CAUSED BY CALCIUM DEFICIENCY

Do not underestimate the benefits of this nutrient. Know the consequences of calcium deficiency.

Muscle Problems

A person experiencing calcium deficiency can have problems like muscle aches, spasms and aches. Thigh pain while walking or moving, a feeling of numbness in the arms, hands, feet and legs and also in the area around the mouth. The serious symptoms would be much severe. This can only happen if a person has severe deficiency.

Extreme Fatigue

calcium deficiency can lead to the feeling of over exhaustion and fatigue. You might experience the symptoms of sluggishness and severe lack of energy, lightheadedness, dizziness, and brain fog characterized by a lack of focus, forgetfulness, and confusion.. This deficiency can also lead to insomnia.

Impact On Skin And Hair

Calcium is an important nutrient for your hair and skin as well. Without this nutrient you will start developing dry skin, dry, broken, or brittle nails, coarse hair. Chronic autoimmune disorders like alopecia, eczema and psoriasis can also get triggered due to this deficiency.

Osteopenia And Osteoporosis

Calcium deficiency can also causes osteopenia and osteoporosis. These two conditions happen when the bones do not get enough calcium. Bones require very high levels of calcium to stay strong. It is one of the most essential functions of this nutrient. Lack of overall calcium level can make the bones brittle and prone to injury. Similarly, it can also causes osteopenia. This happens when the bones loose its density of minerals.

Severe Pre-Menstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Lower levels of calcium in the body are also linked to premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Based on a study conducted in 2017, participants reported that their mood and fluid retention was significantly better after they took 500 milligrams of calcium for a time period of two months. Researchers have confirmed that if a person has low levels of calcium and vitamin D during the second half of the menstrual cycle, they might have symptoms of heightened PMS.

Dental Problems

When the body is deficient in calcium it extracts whatever calcium is present in the teeth and this can lead to deficiency of calcium in your teeth. This can accuse variety of dental problems such as tooth decay, brittle teeth, irritated gums and weak tooth roots.

Depression

Some studies suggest that deficiency in calcium can cause depression. However there is not enough evidence regarding this but experts say that it is possible that the two are linked.

