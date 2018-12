Are you tired of exercising and still did not notice any change? You need to improve your diet. There are foods which can help you burn those extra, unwanted calories. These foods will increase your metabolism, trigger hormones that help release fat and also these foods will also eliminate toxins that prevent your body from shedding those extra fats from your belly. Listed below are 7 of the best belly fat burning foods.

Hot peppers: They contain fat-burning effect, especially varieties like chillies and jalapenos which have capsaicin. It is a well-known fact that by oxidising fat capsaicin helps reduce belly fat. It also helps increase metabolism, which in result burns your belly fat. They can be added in the form of flakes in salads.

Almonds: A handful of almonds can be a healthy snack. These nuts are rich in protein that helps keeps your metabolism steady, also help to build muscle. Almonds can be added to a salad or can be consumed raw.

Green tea: Green tea surely helps in burning fat. It contains compounds like EGCG and polyphenols which help in boosting metabolism and you, in turn, burn more calories. To help improve digestion as well as burn fat have 2 to 3 cups of green tea daily after your meals.

Whole grains: Whole grain is a smart choice for burning belly fat quickly because your body burns more calories as it breaks down these fibre-rich grains whereas processed foods are high in calorie count and do not have much fibre.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit helps you remain full longer, prevents the storage of starch and sugar in the body, thus it is great for burning belly fat. The fruit is also rich in fibre, help maintain and regulate blood glucose levels. It can be added to a fruit salad, smoothies or can be consumed as juice. It looks like an orange and it is easily available in the supermarkets.

Bananas: When it comes with providing fat-burning benefits bananas may not necessarily have the best reputation but it can surprise you. This fruit reacts positively on fat levels because it contains resistant starch. The starch gets converted to fatty acid in the stomach as a result of good bacteria, which results in reducing obesity by preventing accumulation and metabolizing fat. Bananas can be cut to pieces and added to a healthy fruit salad or can be consumed as smoothies.

Zucchini: Zucchini can be added to salad, smoothies or green juice. Many people do not love the concoction, but it actually tastes great. Zucchini is low in the number of carbohydrates and also has very few calories, which helps you cut down on the calories and also contains a rich amount of vitamin C.

While these foods are great for belly fat-burning, you will need to incorporate them as part of a clean diet in order for these foods to really work. If you enjoy your daily portion of junk food then do not expect to lose calories or burn belly fat.