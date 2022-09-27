7 Essential Foods For Senior Citizens: These Will Help Address All Nutrition Problems Common In Old Age

We must start taking care of our nutritional needs at the onset of ageing and not once we reach sweet 60, says Nutritionist Sreyashi Moitra. Read on.

Before I explain the nutritional requirements of the elderly, let's talk about the ageing process, or the journey towards ageing, which may play a critical role in determining the health status of the elderly.

According to the Report of the Technical Group on Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036, there are almost 138 million senior citizens in India in 2021 (67 million males and 71 million females). This number is expected to further increase by around 56 million in 2031. This proportion has increased to 10.1 per cent in 2021. It is expected to increase to 13.1 per cent by 2031. This means the number of senior citizens is going to exponentially increase with the passing years. A healthy and balanced diet will be essential for this group, to maintain a good body mass that will take care of proper physiological functions and ensure independent, healthy and active life for the years ahead.

Ageing is a natural process that includes continuous physiological changes in the human body, mostly degenerative, examples of which include greying hair, muscle loss, wrinkles on the skin, degeneration of cartilage in the bone joints, and decreased bone density, especially in post-menopausal women. Certain factors which negatively affect the ageing process are diet, lifestyle, pollution, exposure to UV rays from sunlight, smoking, consumption of alcohol etc. An unhealthy lifestyle has the risk of accelerating the ageing process. A healthy, active lifestyle, fuelled with good nutrition and adequate physical activity has the potential to slow or minimise the impact of ageing. So, we must treat food not just as entertainment for the tongue but as essential fuel for the body.

Importance of food for health

Since most physiological degenerative changes in the human body are irreversible, we must start taking care of our nutritional needs at the onset of ageing and not only once we reach sweet 60! When it comes to nutrition, a well-rounded, balanced diet is the best answer. There's no match for a plate of food that looks like a rainbow: Various coloured vegetables and fruits, a plate that is free from processed food items like refined sugar or refined flour. However, the specific nutritional need of every individual is different, so the balance and importance of certain nutrients vary. These nutrients include:

Protein

Having sufficient protein throughout your life may help retain your hard-earned muscle mass. Not only that but since protein plays an important role in making hormones, and enzymes in the human body, keep you full for a longer period, it's ideal that you consider this nutrient as a major part of your plate alongside complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Fat

Yes, you read it right! Not all fats are bad. Try to include good quality omega-3 fatty acids from ocean-caught fish, walnuts, flaxseeds or dietary supplements. Omega 3 fatty acid is an essential fatty acid, which means your body can not produce it in sufficient quantity. You must take it through your diet.

You may like to read

Calcium & Vitamin D

Calcium is not only meant for your bones. Bones are where your body stores the calcium. If we try to understand the structure of bones, we will know throughout life that your bones go through breakdown and repair processes. Only when we start to age and the diet does not provide enough calcium and because of that, you may witness more breakdown than repair which results in more porous bones or brittle bones. But remember, for the absorption of calcium, vitamin D is crucial. Try to include more dairy products in the diet and of course, do not forget an early morning walk which not only will help you keep fit but also you will get a chance to soak your body in the sunshine that provides vitamin D.

Collagen

Many may not talk about this wonderful nutrient, but in reality, collagen is beneficial to keep your skin, hair and joints healthy. Collagen works exactly like cement in the brick wall, holding the skin together and helping us give firmness to the skin. Try to include good quality fish collagen for healthy ageing of the skin.

Dietary Fiber

Dietary fibers are of two types. Soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibers form a gel-like structure in your gut and help you full for a longer period without giving a sudden spike in the blood sugar level. Studies also suggest that soluble fiber may help in reducing blood cholesterol. Whereas insoluble fiber creates bulk in the stool and may help fight constipation.

Probiotics

We have trillions of bacteria in the human gut. There are good bacteria, and there are also bad bacteria. If there is a balance between good and bad bacteria, our gut feels right. However, as we start to age or even in case of a prolonged unhealthy diet, the balance between these bacteria may get disrupted and cause occasional discomfort in the gut. Including probiotic-rich food like curd in the diet may help.

Antioxidant

As we witness the physiological changes due to ageing, our body's tolerance for oxidative stress may start to reduce. Hence, we must include a good amount of antioxidants in the diet regularly.

As we all hope to live longer, it's important that we also focus on living healthier from the beginning, which will aid the quality of life as we grow old. The two most important parts of living 'healthier' are: following a well-balanced diet coupled with regular physical activity. Remember, prevention is always better than cure and small lifestyle changes can take us a long way!

(This articleis authored by Sreyashi Moitra, Nutritionist, Member of Dietetic Advisory Board, Herbalife Nutrition, India)