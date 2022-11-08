7 Dangerous Side Effects Of Eating Too Many Bananas

Take a look at what happens when you eat too many bananas!

Don't go bananas! Why do people keep saying that? Well, it is so because Bananas are one of the healthiest and most easily affordable fruits in the markets, but when you overconsume bananas, it can give you side effects, which are not good for your overall health. In today's article let's look at some of the side effects of eating too many bananas.

Let's Dissect Bananas!

Bananas are delicious and highly nutritious fruits. One can enjoy this fruit as a snack, or a breakfast addition to cereals, make crisps and enjoy it with evening chai. In simpler words, bananas are the most versatile fruits that you can add t your pantry. And the good news is it can stay for a really long time. But, wait, although bananas are healthy, experts say that eating way too many of them can lead to the onset of chronic health problems. If you are a banana lover too, then this article is for you and you need to check the side effects before you over-eat them.

Side Effects of Bananas

Why should one know the side effects of eating too many bananas? It is so because when you overconsume this fruit, your body can become a home to several health complications, therefore a clear knowledge about the same is important.

Doesn't Provide Enough Nutrients

Adding a lot of bananas can make your body suffer from nutrient deficiency. What does that mean? Some people who follow a banana diet (surviving only on bananas, should know that you are not giving your body enough amount of protein that it requires to work smoothly. Eating just bananas means that your body is deprived of other important proteins and fats.

Unexplained weight gain

Eating too many bananas is not recommended for those who are trying to lose weight. This fruit is known to have weight-gaining properties.

Constipation

Unripe bananas or green bananas can cause constipation, due to high starch content.

May Cause Digestive Problems

Yes, you read that right! Eating too many bananas can lead to digestive problems that can be bad for your overall health. This mainly happens due to the high fiber content in bananas. And, consuming an excessive amount of fiber can cause abdominal cramps, gas, bloating.

Sleepiness

Bananas come packed with tryptophan, the amino acid that helps in helping the body sleep better.

Increase Dental Problems

Bananas are rich in sugar content. Although it is natural, this high sugar content in bananas does bring some harm to your dental health.

Has Zero Fats

That's right, bananas come with zero fat content. You may ask why we need fats. Fats are also an important nutrient for the body to stay healthy. However, the intake of fats should be limited, and also one should go for foods with good fats.