7 Dangerous Side Effects of Drinking Excessive Green Tea

There are many health benefits of drinking green tea, but you can only enjoy them when you know how and when to drink this tea.

Green tea - the elixir that you often sip on in the morning and sometimes post-dinner too. From weight loss to managing blood sugar (diabetes), green tea is the ultimate option when it comes to hot beverages. Green tea is made from the tea plant known as Camellia sinensis. Over the years, green tea has been used as a medicinal tool in Ayurveda to treat everything from fever to heart disease. Experts also say that drinking green tea in moderation can also help to eliminate free radicals that may cause oxidative stress. But, everything is good when done in moderation, right? Same with green tea. Over-consumption of green tea can have some serious health effects. In this article, we tell you 7 such side effects of drinking excessive green tea.

Side Effects of Excessive Green Tea

Here are 7 health hazards that overconsumption of green tea can lead to:

Upset Stomach

Over consumption of green tea can cause stomach irritation. Green tea is rich in tannins that can instantly increase the amount of acid in your stomach when consumed first thing in the morning. The excessive production of acid in the stomach can lead to severe digestive issues such as constipation, bloating, nausea, etc.

Constant Headache

Green tea is rich in caffeine which is why it leads to constant headaches. This is why you should avoid drinking green tea if you are suffering from headaches on a daily basis.

Sleeping Problems

Insomnia or sleeping problems are one of the common side effects of drinking green tea. As said above, green tea is a good source of caffeine which is why it can lead to sleeping disorders in some people.

Anaemia & Iron Deficiency

One of the most dangerous side effects of drinking too much green tea is anaemia or iron deficiency. Green tea contains antioxidants that hinder iron absorption in the human body.

Bleeding Disorder

Another rare, yet dangerous side effect of green tea is bleeding disorders. How does it affect you? Some compounds in green tea can decrease the levels of fibrinogen, a protein that helps in managing blood clotting. Green tea also helps in preventing the oxidation of fatty acids that can lead to thinning of blood consistency. Therefore, if you have a blood-thinning problem, then avoid drinking green tea.

Liver Disease

In rare cases, green tea can trigger liver problems. Over consumption of green tea can damage your liver walls, and lead to unexplained corrosion inside the organ.

Irregular Heartbeat and Blood Pressure

Another rare side effects of drinking excessive green tea are that it can lead to a sudden increase (rapid) heartbeat or decrease (slow) heartbeat. However, more research is needed to examine this side effect.

Another one is green tea when consumed more than what you should causes low blood pressure.

Therefore, to avert all the above-mentioned side effects of drinking excessive green tea one should never consume this tea on an empty stomach or the first thing in the morning. Also, experts advise an individual to only have 2-3 cups of green tea in a day.