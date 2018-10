World Food Day is here and while we talk about encouraging healthy food habits and picking up the right food depending on our body requirements, here we are with 5 amazing facts about food which will surprise you and this you probably haven’t heard of.

Potatoes can reflect WiFi signals: Sounds shocking? But it is true. Potatoes are not just the king of vegetables but can also reflect radio and wireless signals, all due to their high chemical content and chemical composition, say experts. This ability of potato was tested long back in 2012 when Boeing wanted to check on their WiFi signal on the new planes and placed loads of potatoes on the aircraft seats. Amazing, isn’t it?

Honey never gets spoilt: Have you ever though why storing honey in the refrigerator isn’t required? Or do you store it in your freezer? In case you do, you must know that honey never goes bad as it has the ability to remain fresh naturally. In its natural state, honey is pretty low in moisture and is quite acidic and these are the two potent defences against food getting spoilt.

Chocolates have been used as currency: Chocolate lovers, you have one more reason to celebrate this rich flavour and exquisite taste now. Chocolates have not only been melting in your mouth and melting your hearts but have also been used as currency. The Aztechs used cocoa beans as currencies and would use them while paying taxes.

Beware! Never put grapes in microwave: In case you split a grape in two parts and put it in a microwave, expect a boom, an explosion. When you heat up a small grape which is almost like nothing, the food item inside does not absorb adequate power. This leads to electromagnetic waves getting concentrated insode the device. At such a situation, grapes start acting like an antenna and conducts electricity which causes small plasma fireballs.

Apples can float: Have you ever tried sinking an apple in water? Well it will not. Reason, 25% of their volume is air which makes them float in water as they are less dense compared to water.