Too much fat is not good for your health, neither is it good for your liver. While your liver is partially made of fat, excessively high fat content in your liver can make it sick and result in a condition called fatty liver disease. This condition can be of two types including alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Both these conditions damage your liver and prevent it from flushing out toxins and producing bile for the digestive system. Doctors say that you can help yourself overcome fatty liver disease by making certain modifications in your diet for which you need to know about the foods you need to eat to tackle the condition. Here is a list that will help you pick your food well in case you are suffering from the liver condition.

Garlic: A common kitchen ingredient, garlic can be extremely beneficial for people with an ailing liver. A study conducted by Advanced Biomedical Research showed that garlic powder supplements hemp in reducing weight and fat in people suffering from fatty liver disease.

Omega-3 fatty acids: A recent study has revealed that omega-3 fatty acids work wonder in enhancing liver fat levels and HDL cholesterol levels among people with fatty liver disease. Experts say that eating omega-3 fatty acids rich food can help in reducing liver fat.

Coffee: For coffee lovers this is great news as you may be at a much lower risk of getting fatty liver disease. According to a report in Annals of Hepatology, chlorogenic acid in coffee has potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in curbing cholesterol and hypertension. Apart from that, coffee also protects your body from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Broccoli: Eating a variety of veggies is beneficial for fatty liver disease and broccoli is something that you should never exclude from your diet if you are suffering from the condition. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that long-term consumption of broccoli can help prevent the build-up of fat in the liver of mice. The scientists anticipate that broccoli has the same effect on human liver as well.