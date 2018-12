While the health benefits of vegetables are innumerable, they remain equally salubrious when you make a broth out of them. This nice and nutritious dish is easy-to-prep as well. You just need a few slices of beans, carrots, onions and garlic to make the vegetable broth. To enhance the flavour add tomatoes, pepper and salt. Mix all the ingredients and cook it for one hour and we bet that it will be healthier than the ones available in stores. Here is how it boosts your health.

Flushes out your toxins: Vegetable broth has amazing cleansing properties and medicinal qualities. These flush out harmful toxins from your body helping your body to absorb nutrition more efficiently. If you have that bowl of broth every day, you tend to feel light and energetic.

Improves your digestion: As we all know, vegetables are rich in fibre which aids the smooth functioning of the digestive system. So, your digestive issues like diarrhoea, constipation, and irregular bowel syndrome are taken care of. Moreover, vegetable broth will reduce the risks of heartburn and haemorrhoids.

Strengthens your bone: Made of vegetables rich in vital minerals and calcium, vegetable broth strengthens your bones. Sipping that bowl of broth regularly can help prevent bone fractures and osteoporosis.

Enhances your vision: Vegetable broth has significant amount of vitamin A which is beneficial to your eyes. Therefore, it can protect you from eye diseases such as cataract or glaucoma and can enhance the vision. Moreover, in children, it can optimize eye development.

Takes off your extra kilos: Vegetable broth keeps you full for a long time, which, in turn, keeps your hunger tamed. This aids in weight loss.

Gives you healthy skin: Vegetable broth can also help you to maintain healthy and glowing skin. It also helps to prevent pimples, acne, and any kind of skin inflammation. Bonus: reduced risk of dermatological issues.