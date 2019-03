Eating vegetables is important but eating the right vegetables is even more important. Fruits and veggies not only contain nutrients that support our bodies’ daily functions, but also help reduce the risk of certain cancers and other chronic diseases. They contain varying amount of carbohydrates too, however that’s not a reason to keep them away from your plate. There are some vegetables which have healthy carbohydrates. So, it is necessary to choose the right vegetables to keep blood sugar in control, weight in check and lose the flab effectively. Here, we give a list of low-carb vegetables that you should include in your diet.