Native to Northwest China, peaches have various health benefits. They belong to the family of stone fruits and taste extremely sweet. From protecting your eyes to improving immunity and helping in digestion, these juicy fruits do it all. The scientific name for this fruit is Prunus persica. You can eat these fruits raw. Or you can add it to a variety of dishes. Here we list some of the known health benefits of peaches.

It improves digestion

Being rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, peaches help in better digestion. According to a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, the insoluble fibre reduces the likelihood of constipation. Also, peaches are found to contain short chain fatty acids, that are known to reduce inflammation and treat conditions like ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

Peaches promotes heart health

According to a research published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, eating peaches can help you reduce your risk of high cholesterol level and high blood pressure. Also being rich in potassium and deficient in sodium, peaches are just perfect for those at higher risk of developing cardiovascular problems.

It protects your skin

Peaches are jam-packed with the antioxidant vitamin C. This is what helps in synthesizing collagen, a significant molecule for skin health. It also protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. Peaches can reduce wrinkles and improve your skin texture. Additionally, opt for this fruit in case you want to be protected from the effects of pollution on your skin. Notably, compounds found in peaches help maintain the moisture of the first layer of your body, says a study published in the journal Current Medicinal Chemistry.

Peaches can prevent cancer

A research published in the journal Plant Physiology, reveals that the skin and flesh of peaches contain two types of antioxidants, namely carotenoids and caffeic acid. They have anti-cancer properties. Also, polyphenols present in peaches, potentially inhibits the growth and spread of cancer cells. In fact, they can kill cancerous cells without causing any damage to the health cells surrounding them.

It reduces symptoms of allergy

If you are allergic to something, coming in contact with it will lead to the release of histamines and other chemicals by your immune system to fight against the allergens. This will trigger allergy symptoms like coughing, sneezing, itching, etc. This is where peaches play their part. According to a research published in the journal Natural Product Communications, having this fruit can actually prevent the secretion of histamines in the blood reducing the symptoms of allergy.

It improves eye health

According to a research published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, having even three peaches a day can help you decrease the risk and progression of age-related macular degeneration. This is one of the major reasons behind blindness. Also, peaches are rich in vitamin C. This promotes healthy capillaries and support health of blood vessels present in the eyes. Notably, the more you eat plant-based foods like peaches, your risk of lifestyle diseases also goes down.