6 high-protein meal ideas for Navratri Ashtami fasting

Fasting can be both spiritual as well as nourishing and with a right choice of food you can keep your health in check while approaching to traditions mindfully.

High-protein meal ideas for fasting: Fasting during Navratri Ashtami is a ritual that is commonly viewed as a spiritual cleansing but it does not have to come at the cost of nutrition. Contrary to popular belief that traditional fasting foods are light and sattvic, healthcare professionals advise that it is necessary to have enough protein to keep the energy level at an optimum level for avoiding fatigue and supporting muscle health.

High-protein meal ideas

While chicken, egg and other non-vegetarian food items may only come to our mind when we think of high-protein foods there are some fast-friendly foods such as dairy, nuts and certain types of flours that can help you create balanced and high-protein meals even during vrat. Check out these six high-protein meal ideas for Navratri Ashtami fasting:

Samak rice khichdi with peanuts: This simple meal is prepared with roasted peanuts and barnyard millet or samak rice a plant source of protein that is easy to digest. You can add spices and potatoes to improve the taste and nutrition of your Vrat diet Paneer and makhana curry: Paneer or cottage cheese is among the most ideal sources of protein when fasting. Try pairing it with makhana or fox nuts to create a protein-rich curry which can be served with vrat-friendly roti or rice Roasted makhana and peanut mix: Prepare a light snack made with roasted makhana, peanuts and a pinch of rock salt this Navratri Ashtami to give you a steady supply of protein and healthy fats throughout the day. Sabudana khichdi with extra peanuts: Although sabudana is low in protein you can increase its protein levels by adding a generous amount of peanuts. This classic vrat dish can become healthy with simple modifications. Kuttu cheela with curd: Buckwheat or kuttu flour is a great dose of protein and fibre that can keep you full for longer during Navratri Ashtami fasting. Prepare Kuttu cheela this festival and serve it with fresh curd which will provide additional protein and probiotics to the gut. Greek yoghurt and fruits: Creamy yoghurt is a popular food for the digestive system. Topping it with assorted nuts and fruits like almonds and walnuts is the fastest possible way to devour a high-protein meal.

Importance of protein during fasting

When your body goes into fasting mode then it begins to use stored energy so insufficient protein intake may cause weakness and loss of muscle over time. Consuming protein-rich foods is non-negotiable as it can keep you strong, aid your metabolism and ensure that you are not hungry. Keep yourself hydrated, eat less fried foods and use a combination of dairy, nuts and grains that are vrat-compliant in your meals. Small and balanced portions of food eaten at regular times of the day can be useful at keeping up the energy level.

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