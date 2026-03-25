6 high-protein meal ideas for Navratri Ashtami fasting

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High-protein meal ideas for fasting: Fasting during Navratri Ashtami is a ritual that is commonly viewed as a spiritual cleansing but it does not have to come at the cost of nutrition. Contrary to popular belief that traditional fasting foods are light and sattvic, healthcare professionals advise that it is necessary to have enough protein to keep the energy level at an optimum level for avoiding fatigue and supporting muscle health.
While chicken, egg and other non-vegetarian food items may only come to our mind when we think of high-protein foods there are some fast-friendly foods such as dairy, nuts and certain types of flours that can help you create balanced and high-protein meals even during vrat. Check out these six high-protein meal ideas for Navratri Ashtami fasting:
When your body goes into fasting mode then it begins to use stored energy so insufficient protein intake may cause weakness and loss of muscle over time. Consuming protein-rich foods is non-negotiable as it can keep you strong, aid your metabolism and ensure that you are not hungry. Keep yourself hydrated, eat less fried foods and use a combination of dairy, nuts and grains that are vrat-compliant in your meals. Small and balanced portions of food eaten at regular times of the day can be useful at keeping up the energy level.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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