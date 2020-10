Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is one of the keys to good health and smoothies are an easy way to add them to your diet. Made correctly, a glass of smoothie in the morning can provide everything you need—protein, healthy fats, vegetables, and fruits—to kick start your day as well as keep you going until lunch. Smoothies also make a good post-workout snack to quickly give your body what it needs to maximize the recovery response. Plus, you don’t need any cooking skills to make this nutrient-packed meal or snack. So, here are 6 healthy high-protein smoothie recipes you can try: Also Read - 3 smoothies to keep you in fine fettle amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Very Berry Super Shake

Packed with protein, fiber, healthy fats, phytonutrients, and probiotics, this shake can be your breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Also Read - Smoothies can make you fat if you don’t avoid these mistakes

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz water

1 cup spinach

2 cups frozen mixed berries

1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

1 tbsp walnuts

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

Put the ingredients in a blender in the order listed above and blend until smooth.

Apple and Great Grains Shake

This shake can provide 535 calories, 58 g protein, 13 g fat, 46 g carbs, 9 g fiber. Don’t remove the apply skin for extra phytonutrients.

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz water, milk, or yogurt

2 scoops vanilla flavored protein

1 apple, core removed and sliced into wedges

1 cup of spinach

2 tbsp of almonds

¼ cup of uncooked oats

Ice as needed

Cinnamon to taste

Blend these ingredients together and enjoy the taste of an apple pie in a glass.

Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Banana Shake

Spinach is an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals, but many people don’t like its taste. This shake is a sneaky and delicious way to add spinach to your diet.

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz water, milk, or yogurt

2 scoops of chocolate-flavored protein powder

1 banana

1 cup of spinach

2 tbsp of natural peanut butter

1 tbsp cacao nibs or dark cocoa powder

We bet! You will start liking spinach after drinking this shake.

Strawberry Banana Shake

Strawberries don’t just look pretty and taste delicious, but they are also packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. The presence of ground flax seeds provides extra fiber and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseeds also contain phytochemicals called lignans that are associated with a lower risk of heart disease, menopausal symptoms, osteoporosis, and breast cancer.

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz water, milk, or yogurt

2 scoops vanilla or strawberry flavored protein powder

1 banana

1 cup of frozen strawberries

1 cup of spinach

2 tbsp of ground flax

When blended together, this smoothie can provide 490 calories, 55 g protein, 9 g fat, 47 g carbs, and 11 g fiber.

Chocolate Cherry Awesomeness Shake

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that cherry juice can reduce muscle pain and damage induced by exercise. So, here’s the perfect recovery shake you are searching for.

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz water, milk, or yogurt

2 scoops of chocolate-flavored protein powder

2 cups of sweet dark cherries, pits removed

1 cups of spinach

1 tbsp of walnuts

1 tbsp ground flax

1 tbsp cacao nibs or dark cocoa powder

Vanilla Pumpkin Pie Shake

How about a shake that tastes like pumpkin pie? Try this vanilla pumpkin pie shake if you’re bored with fruit smoothies. Pumpkin is rich in vitamin A, which is good for your eyes, skin, and immune system.

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz water, milk, or yogurt

2 scoops vanilla flavored protein powder

¾ cup of pureed pumpkin

1 tbsp of walnuts

1 tbsp of ground flax

½ cup of uncooked oats

Cinnamon and vanilla extract to taste

Ice as needed

Just bend these ingredients together and your pumpkin pie shake is ready in just a few seconds.