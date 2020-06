While countries across the world are trying to flatten the COVID-19 curve, it’s getting difficult for most people to flatten their own curves. Well, we’re talking about the unhealthy snacking that is happening during lockdown. Because of an increase in the levels of stress, anxiety and boredom, most people are turning to unhealthy food for relief. These cravings usually strike between meals and during the evenings. You may find yourself heading for the refrigerator for a quick snack of desserts or any such foods that cause weight gain. Moreover, you are getting hardly any exercise. All this is contributing to your weight gain. Also Read - Navratri 2019: Snacks that can help you maintain your nutritional balance

But you don't have to sacrifice anything to get back in shape. You can indulge your cravings and still lose weight. The easy and right way to do this is to swap the junk food with some healthy and delicious alternatives. Here we bring you 6 types of healthy, weight-loss-friendly snacks that you can add to your diet.

Mixed nuts

Nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts and more are nutritious snacks. Most nuts are linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and many other health benefits. According to a study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, these nuts may help in weight loss if you have them in moderation. Therefore, try snacking on these nuts everyday.

Greek yogurt

Plain Greek yogurt makes for a delicious and nutrient-dense snack. Apart from being a great source of calcium and potassium, Greek yogurt is also high in protein and aids in weight loss. This can act as an apt evening snack.

Apple slices with peanut butter

Apples and peanut butter taste fantastic together. Apples are high in fibre and polyphenol antioxidants that improve weight loss, gut health and reduce heart disease risk. Whereas sugarfree peanut butter may have additional benefits for heart health including weight loss. A medium apple with 1 tbsp of peanut butter provides for a healthy meal under 200 calories.

Cottage cheese with flax seeds and cinnamon

Cottage cheese, flax seeds, and cinnamon each have impressive health benefits. Together, they’re incredibly healthy and aid in weight loss due to high protein content. They are also very filling and are beneficial for weight loss.

Dark chocolate and almonds

Dark chocolate and almonds make for a rich, satisfying weight-loss snack. While dark chocolate is loaded with flavanols that may lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease risk, almonds are high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and have beneficial effects on blood sugar control. Studies also show that they can reduce appetite and help you lose weight.

Cucumber slices

Cucumber contains 80 per cent of water content which helps in weight loss. It also contains cucurbitacin E, a compound that may have anticancer effects.

Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are one of the healthiest and most weight-loss-friendly foods you can eat. They pack plenty of protein, as well as vitamins K2 and B12. Eggs are incredibly filling and may reduce the number of calories you eat for many hours, which should help you lose weight.