Seasame seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients. They can be extremely beneficial to your body for a variety of reasons. Here are 6 reasons why seasame seeds should be a part of your daily diet.

There are plenty of beauty benefits of sesame seeds. Sesame seeds are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help the skin heal and also get rid of pathogens and other agents causing skin infections. This is why consumption of sesame seeds will help beautify your skin.

Sesame seeds can also trigger hair growth by nourishing the roots with its rich omega fatty acids content. It has strong moisturising properties. It also improves blood circulation to the scalp.

Studies have shown that sesame has antioxidant properties which inhibit lipid peroxidases and other enzymes that prevent sperm motility and maturation in the epididymis. Sesame lignans have also been shown to improve the quality of the sperm. Sesame seeds are therefore prescribed as an effective way to deal with male factor infertility.

According to Dr Shilpa Kapoor, Senior Ayurvedic Doctor, Dr Shikha’s NutriHealth sesame seeds contains calcium that helps deal with osteoporosis. Sesame can also balance vata dosha which can increase your risk of osteoporosis and bone-related diseases by causing low bone mineral density and bone loss.

Sesame seeds contain lingnans which have phytoestrogenic and antioxidant qualities that help fight cancer. Research studies say that their chemical structure is similar to oestrogens and that they reduce the risk of hormone-related diseases like breast cancer. It also helps curb the spread of cancer cells.

Sesame seeds are excellent for heart health too. Sesame seeds are rich in oleic acid which increases HDL and lowers LDL cholesterol and keeps your lipid levels in control.