Also known as Nigella Sativa and Kalonji in Hindi, onion seeds was discovered by the Egyptians and used by the Greeks to heal several ailments such as headaches, asthma, toothaches. Used widely in India to temper curries and pickles, this wonder seed has many health benefits:

Regulates the process of digestion

Onion seeds are rich in antioxidants. They contain free radical repellents which regulate the process of digestion and keep you miles away from constipation and stomach upset. The antioxidants will remove all the free radicals from the stomach as well as the intestines. This will make sure the process of digestion is always relaxed. Using onion seeds is definitely a better idea as compared to expensive medicines and drugs.

Improves Your Teeth

Onion seeds will also help in improving your oral hygiene. It will take care of several problems related to your dental health such as bad breath, bad mouth, swollen gums and tooth decay. Onion seeds are great antibiotics that can kill all dangerous and toxic germs that infect your mouth. This ensures your breath is fresh. Even common oral problems such as cavities and gum swelling can be taken care of with this.

Improves Bone Health

Did you know onion seeds are great for your bone health too? It will increase the bone density and make it strong, fit and healthy. Bones are an important segment of your body and need to be taken care of. Arthritis is one of the major diseases related to bones. Often inflammation can cause huge nuisance and difficulty. This is why it is very important to incorporate onion seeds in your diet. It will reduce inflammation significantly and the pain found in your tissues and joints.

Prevents Cancer

Onion seeds are known to take care of some real deadly and life-threatening diseases. One of them is cancer. They are not just a powerful remedy but also fight free radicals, cells as well as tissues. It will make sure that the cell division and cell growth in your body are regulated and always in control. With onion seeds, you can get rid of different kinds of cancer such as colon cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer and cervical cancer.

Controls Blood Pressure

Another amazing benefit you can derive out of onion seeds is controlling blood pressure. It will metabolize fat fast and stop the accumulation of excess fat and bad cholesterol. This will eventually end up in increasing the rate of metabolism and make sure your blood pressure levels are always balanced. You will have a better cardiovascular system with the help of this.

Asthma

Did you know onion seeds can relieve your from asthma too? If you are suffering from this health condition for quite some time, you should definitely give onion seeds a try. It will surely help in reaping a few benefits.