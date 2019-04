Your body cannot produce vitamin B12 on its own. So, you have to rely on certain foods to get efficient amount of this vitamin. ©Shutterstock

Vitamin B12 plays a pivotal role in your nerves. It also helps in the development of red blood cells (RBCs). So, lack of this vitamin may lead to low RBC count and cause anaemia. Since RBCs are crucial for transporting oxygen to crucial organs and tissues inside your body, you may experience heart and lung problems if you are low on vitamin B12. Recently, scientists from Hyderabad’s National Institute of Nutrition tested vitamin levels of 270 (147 men and 123 women) individuals for a study. The age group of the study participants was between 30 to 70 years. The research, published in the journal Nutrition revealed dietary deficiency of vitamin B12 by 46 per cent, folate (vitamin B9) by 32 per cent, vitamin D by 29 per cent, and vitamins B1 and A registered 11 and 6 per cent deficit respectively. The deficiency of vitamin D was quite surprising in our context as Indians are not supposed to be lacking in sunlight, the best source of this vitamin.

According to this study, 96 per cent of the participants exhibited dietary deficiency of vitamin B12. Deficiency of vitamin B12 can lead to various health complications including cognitive impairment, swollen or inflamed tongue and anaemia. You may also find it difficult to walk if you are deficient of this vitamin. Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency include fatigue, shortness of breath, impaired vision, memory loss, and loss of appetite among others.

Your body cannot produce vitamin B12 on its own. So, you need to depend on external sources for its production. Also, your body will not store this vitamin for too long and hence it is important to stick to foods and supplements that can provide vitamin B12. Experts suggest that the ideal intake of vitamin B12 can vary depending on your age. While the recommendation is 1.2 for children between 4 to 8 years of age, for teenagers and adults, the number doubles up to 2.4 micrograms. Pregnant women may be asked to up the intake to 2.6 mg while for breastfeeding new moms, the suggestion is 2.8 mg.

The major portion of this vitamin is absorbed in your stomach. Your stomach uses a protein called intrinsic factor, a glycoprotein formed by its parietal cells to absorb vitamin B12. In case you consume more than the recommended intake of vitamin B12, the excess amount goes to your liver for future use. Whether you fail to absorb this vitamin owing to insufficient amount of intrinsic factor or you are not having enough of it through your food, the health impacts of this deficiency will be the same. Here, we share with you, foods you should include in your diet plan to load up your vitamin B12 content.

Chicken breasts

For every non-veg lover, this is one of the best options to load up on vitamin B12 levels. Just 86g of chicken breast can provide 0.3 micrograms of this vitamin. Also, chicken breast is loaded with niacin, a B vitamin that reduces your cholesterol levels.

Eggs



If you like to have eggs in your plate more often, you don’t have to worry about the levels of vitamin B12. The amount of vitamin can vary depending on how you are eating an egg. Eating two boiled eggs a day that offers you 1.3 micrograms of this important vitamin.

Tuna

Tuna is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Its dark muscles located just below the skin carry the most amount of vitamin B12. Researchers of a study published in the Journal of Liquid Chromatography & Related Technologies found 100 grams of vitamin B12 in the dark muscle of the yellow fin tuna fish. Include tuna in your diet and don’t forget to have the dark muscles.

Salmon



Another seafood that can work wonders if you are deficient of vitamin B12 is salmon. An 86g slice of salmon has 4.8 micrograms of this vitamin which takes care of your daily requirement. Also, having salmon fish can offer omega-3 fatty acids which lowers your cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of developing heart diseases and stroke.

Cereals

If you are a vegetarian and wondering how you can get your share of vitamin B12, then your answer could be breakfast cereals. A bowl of cereals can offer up to 6 micrograms per every half cup. Remember, the figure varies from brand to brand. So, read the ingredients label on the package. ‘

Milk and dairy products



Milk can be the answer to many nutritional deficiencies. It not only takes care of your vitamin B12 content, but is also a rich source of calcium and vitamin D. Just one cup of milk gives you 1.2 micrograms of vitamin B12. Another way to load up on vitamin B12 content is to add dairy products in your diet plan. Dairy products such as yoghurt and cheese not only offer you high amount of protein, but they also are a great source of vitamin B12. You can get up to 0.8 micrograms (23 per cent of the recommended intake) of this vitamin by having a cup of yoghurt.