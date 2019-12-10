You can try swapping certain foods with other alternatives. This is said to help in getting rid of belly fat. © Shutterstock

Belly fat is difficult to get rid of. It is also the last bit of fat that refuses to disappear after you have gone on a diet and tried all sorts of exercises. It is stubborn, no doubt, and can be extremely demoralising. But it is important to rid yourself of this fat as it is known to increase your risk of many diseases including diabetes and heart diseases. There are some specific exercises that target the abdomen, and these may help you reduce your paunch. Or you can try some diets that promises you a trim and fit stomach. There are many foods that have belly fat-burning properties. You can try adding these foods to your diet.

But these are all boring, tried and tested methods. Instead, to keep things interesting, you can try swapping certain foods with other alternatives. This is said to help in getting rid of belly fat. It will mean a lifestyle change for you. But it is worth a try. You can also call it clean eating, which is a relatively mindful concept. It is more of a holistic approach to food and the act of eating. You eat whole foods or “real” foods and cut out on processed or refined varieties. The goal is to eat only what seems as natural as possible.

However, we are so consumed with all the overwhelming amounts of food around us, sometimes it’s hard to de-clutter all the junk and spot the right foods. Nevertheless, making small changes can get your started. You simply have to swap out the bad and bring in the good. Here are some easy clean eating tips to get rid of belly fat:

Swap condiments for herbs and spices

Condiments include the likes of table salt, ketchup, mustard, and relish. Adding them to your food scales up the calories in it, and yet they don’t provide much nutritional value. On the other hand, herbs and spice such as thyme, rosemary, cumin, nutmeg, and cinnamon contain no calories, yet most of them are rich in antioxidants, and have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

Swap refined sugar for natural sweeteners

Refined sugar is a processed form of sugar that provides no nutritional value yet adds to a number of health risks like dental troubles, obesity, diabetes, and energy dips. However, we understand that one can’t go through life without a kick of sweetness now and then; for this, try natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup or agave nectar. Yes, these contain sugar too, but are not half as hazardous as refined sugar. Since they are just concentrated forms of natural foods, they provide nutritional benefits in the form of minerals and antioxidants.

Swap pasta for spaghetti squash or zoodles

Pasta is again a form of refined flour with no particular health benefits. It can add to belly fat. While whole wheat pasta is also a good swap, we suggest you opt for spaghetti squash or zoodles (zucchini noodles). It’s always a better idea to add more veggies to your meal and it’s completely natural. Try this delicious spaghetti squash and tomato ragout recipe instead of your usual pasta meal.

Swap sour cream for Greek yogurt

While sour cream is full of empty calories, Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein. It is slightly thicker and tangier in taste than regular yogurt, nevertheless it is much healthier. Add in some fruit, honey or maple syrup to make a yummy treat, or simply replace sour cream with Greek yogurt in your burritos. You can use plain yogurt to make smoothies or creamy salad dressings.

Swap juices and energy drinks for flavoured water

Juices and energy drinks contain some nutrients, but the sugar quantity surpasses their benefits. Opt for flavour-infused water instead to get rid of belly fat. All you have to do is fill a jar of water and soak some fresh ingredients like strawberries, basil, tangerine, or lime, to flavour the water. This drink is a delight to your taste buds, but extremely low on calories. Plus, it encourages you to drink more water.

Swap mayo for avocado spread or hummus

A sandwich or wrap is just incomplete without a creamy spread to keep it together. Instead to choosing fat-laced mayo, pick healthier spreads like avocado or hummus that’s made with fresh produce and has essential nutrients too. These spreads also make for an amazing dip.

Text sourced from zliving.com