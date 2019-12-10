Belly fat is difficult to get rid of. It is also the last bit of fat that refuses to disappear after you have gone on a diet and tried all sorts of exercises. It is stubborn, no doubt, and can be extremely demoralising. But it is important to rid yourself of this fat as it is known to increase your risk of many diseases including diabetes and heart diseases. There are some specific exercises that target the abdomen, and these may help you reduce your paunch. Or you can try some diets that promises you a trim and fit stomach.