A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is known as a plant-based diet. It doesn’t include processed oils, added sugar, and white flour. Often confused with vegan or vegetarian diets, plant-based diet has plethora of health benefits. Being rich in essential vitamins and minerals and low in calories and fats, this diet is considered healthy. From preventing diabetes to keeping your skin healthy, it does it all for you. To know the other benefits of this wonderful diet, watch out this video.