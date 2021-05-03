Tea is the favourite beverage of many because of the refreshing taste it offers. To provide a range of delectable and authentic flavours to a large number of tea lovers, various brands are indulged in selectively handpicking the finest teas and curating them into premium blends. It is full of health benefits as it also has many medicinal properties. It is a great source of hydration, high in antioxidants and good for one’s immune system. Also Read - COVID-19 variants are recognised by T cells of survivors, vaccinated people

The Premium Darjeeling Tea For Immunity

Talking about Darjeeling tea, it is premium and provides numerous health benefits while ensuring a flavourful tea-drinking experience. The Darjeeling tea growing regions are located in the highland and is known for its high quality, floral and fruity muscatel aroma and flavour. Moreover, it is much more delicate and requires gentle brewing. Many types of Darjeeling tea blends also have antibacterial properties that give relief during the common cold and soothe one's body. Let's talk about some of these tea blends that are especially effective when it comes to boosting your immunity and improving overall health.

Kahwa Tea

The warm and soothing beverage is made by brewing green tea with various spices, nuts and saffron. The flavourful tea is inspired by the classic blends of Kashmir. The vintage ingredients stitched together in your favourite drink provide much-needed warmth and immunity against cough & cold.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile has been used as a remedy for many ailments for centuries. The herb is laden with antioxidants and known to soothe symptoms of the common cold, boost the immune system and aid in rest & relaxation. The variety of health benefits that it offers make it a popular ingredient in various tea blends. One cup of brewed chamomile tea contains around two calories and 0.5 grams of carbohydrates. The popular blend also has traces of calcium, potassium, magnesium, fluoride, folate and Vitamin A. It is also rich in flavonoids, which possess anti-microbial properties.

Aam Panna Tea

The superpower ingredients – mango dices, ginger, natural flavour of mango and fennel bring the flavour of the king of fruits to one’s everyday drink, tea. The cooling blend of tea is enriched with flavonoids and vitamin C which helps the body to rehydrate as well as neutralise ageing-related free radicals. It also has digestion improving properties and helps to treat stomach cramps and bloating, while smoothing the gastrointestinal system muscles for a safe intestine.

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus has high levels of iron, vitamin c and antioxidants. Further, it contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that can help fight illness and improve overall health. Moreover, it is a great buy for those looking for a blend to enliven their spirit or who are caffeine sensitive.

Immunity Tea

Immunity tea is a unique blend of ginger, tulsi, lemon and cinnamon – the power-boosting ingredients. While ginger is a wonder spice that contains anti-inflammatory properties, aids in digestion, and even improves bone health; lemon hydrates one’s body and helps stay fresh. Tulsi and cinnamon are also equally nutrient-dense ingredients. When all these magic spices are combined in tea, they not only produce a yummy flavour but also act as an immunity booster for your body.

Immune CV Tea

This is a green tea blended with ashwagandha, turmeric, amla and giloy. The fusion of natural ingredients is a super-easy way to pump up your inner defence mechanism while ensuring good-feeling vibes. Additionally, it may help heal some long-prevailing disorders or frequent conditions of feeling under the weather.

Summing Up!

Brands are coming up with their specially curated immunity-booster range of tea blends to offer a quintessential tea drinking experience to tea lovers as well as introduce healthy drinks in the market. This includes green tea with lemongrass, kadha, masala chai, kahva, detox, earl grey, ginger with honey, lavender/hibiscus etc.

Though tea is not a replacement for proper medical treatment when sick; it can help soothe symptoms and strengthen the body’s defensive mechanism. So, let’s savour the amalgamation of taste and health.

(Authored by Ms. Shalini Raj, Founder, The Infused Kettle)