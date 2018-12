Also known as mung beans, a green gram is small in size and round in shape. They can be consumed as a legume or sprouted, both ways it is very nutritional and high in fibre. Some of the best benefits of green gram have been discussed in the article for your benefit.

Helps you lose weight

Green gram is high in fibre and low in calories. If you are trying to shed weight and are having a tough time cutting back on the calories, the green gram is what you really need. One cup of green gram contains 15 grams of fibre, it fills you up and keeps you satisfied for a longer period of time. When people add fibre to their diet, they automatically eat lesser calories. This increases your chances of losing weight.

Storehouse of protein

Green gram contains protein in abundance. This not only helps you lose more weight but also helps you build leaner muscles. If you thought muscles are just built in the gym, you have got it wrong! With green gram, you can get the fittest body you have ever dreamt of. One cup of green gram contains about 14 grams of protein. In other words, it is a better alternative when compared with chicken or steak.

Source of Iron

Green gram is also a good source of iron. Not getting enough iron in your diet comes with several health drawbacks. However, with green gram, you can meet the daily requirements. One cup of green gram contains 2.83 milligrams which happens to be much more than red ounce turkey. It is also rich in Vitamin C which increases iron absorption on your body.

Reduces Blood Pressure

Do you have high blood pressure? Green gram is what you need. It counteracts the effects of sodium and lowers blood pressure. This is because it contains potassium and potassium is a must for good health and of course, your blood pressure levels. One cup of cooked green gram contains 537 grams of potassium which takes care of 10 per cent of your daily requirement.

Detoxifies Your Body

Green gram is also good for a detox diet. It contains silica which rebuilds the skins connective tissues. It also effectively removes toxins from your body that will seep inside your bloodstream leading to a lifeless and dull complexion.

Prevents Signs of Ageing

Sprouts contain antioxidants in abundance that prevent the destruction of the DNA and protect the cells of your skin from ageing. In other words, it stops signs of ageing to develop on your skin and gives you a brighter, radiant and beautiful complexion.