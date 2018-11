We all eat an apple, but some people just don’t like the skin. And there are some other people who just throw the apple peels in the drain because the skin contains wax or potential pesticide residue. But if you don’t eat the peel you’ll lose some significant nutrients. If you toss the peel in the trash about one-third of the apple’s total fibre is lost. If you peel the skin you will also eliminate most of its vitamin E and vitamin K of the apple and all of the folates in it. With apple peel, the amount of brown fat can increase in the body, causing us to burn more calories, which reduces weight. Actually, when we are born, our body has a lot of brown fat. This brown fat surrounds the body’s main organs and keeps it warm. But when we age, the amount of brown fat in the body starts decreasing. According to experts, if we succeed in activating brown fat, then the weight will not increase. It can be helpful for diabetes and heart diseases.

Plenty of nutrients present in apple peel

Vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, folate, iron and phosphorus-rich apple peel are very effective for our health in many ways. If you consume it regularly, it helps to reduce your weight along with digestion.

Other benefits of apple peel