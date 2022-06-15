6 Affordable Foods You Can Try To Lower Your Cholesterol Levels

Foods That Help Reduce Cholesterol Levels

A balanced diet that includes nutrient rich foods like oats, apples, fish, etc. in moderation, can keep your cholesterol level in check.

Problems related to high cholesterol levels can start from a very young age if you are not careful with your diet. It does not matter if a person is overweight or skinny; increase in cholesterol levels depends on the kind of food you consume on a daily basis. If you already follow a balanced diet, then you can experiment with a lot of different kinds of food and it still won't affect your cholesterol. Some kind of foods have properties that help reduce your cholesterol levels and if you make sure that you consume them, you have no fear. There are some foods items that are rich in soluble fiber, these fibers help bind the cholesterol and drag it out of our body. That is why doctors recommend that you have food that is rich is fiber. There are some foods which contains plant sterols and stanols, these helps block the absorption of cholesterol in your bloodstream. Keep these food items in your kitchen to counter cholesterol levels.

Avocados

Avocados work brilliantly for cholesterol patients. This nutritious fruit will help in improving your cardiovascular health. Doctors recommend consuming one avocado every day. It also helps lower you LDL cholesterol levels. But it will keep your HDL levels intact.

Apples

Apples have always been one of the top recommendations for good health. It helps reduce LDL levels of cholesterol. The polyphenol compound in apple also helps reduces cholesterol. Doctors usually recommend two apples every day for cholesterol patients.

Olive Oil

Research shows that use of extra virgin olive oil is much healthier than any other cooking oil. It works as an anti-oxidant, can help reduce LDL level in cholesterol, it has anti-inflammatory properties, and can benefit your cardiovascular health. It can overall be very beneficial for your general well-being.

Fish

Omega 3 fatty acids present in fishes are known to be very nutritious not just for your overall health but also for cholesterol patients. If you are a fish lover and wondering if its going to be good for your high cholesterol levels, there is good news for you. Fatty fish can reduce triglycerides in your blood, reduce your blood pressure, LDL levels and help reduce the risks of developing blood clots. This can reduce your chances of having a heart attack.

Oats

The soluble fiber present in oatmeal helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels. It helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream. You can also try having kidney beans, Brussels sprouts and pears, which have similar properties as oatmeal and can help reduce cholesterol.

You may like to read

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate or cocoa are very beneficial for your health and especially for cholesterol patients. Cocoa contains flavonoids, a compound which is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels and also reduced blood pressure.