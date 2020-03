Holi celebrations have started all over the country amidst coronavirus outbreak. However, people are more cautious (which is good sign for sure!) and many have chosen to stay away from colours to prevent close contact with people and therefore the infections too.

Though the spirit of the festival of colours has been dampened by the deadly COVID-19 and the panic and misconceptions surrounding it, Holi celebrations haven’t gone for a toss altogether. Indian streets will still be smeared in the colours of this festival and spring as well. But is Holi only about gulals, chemical (organic too!) colours, pichkaris and balloons? It isn’t. The festival of colours is incomplete without our favourite Holi snacks , starting from gujiyas and halwa to thandai. How about making these lip-smacking snacks a little healthy this Holi? We tell you how, to have a healthy feast during this festival.

Bake your gujiyas

Admit it, you cannot eat just one. Gujiya is one of the most loved sweets of this festival but it also a contains high amount of sugar and calories. So, try and replace your fried gujiya with baked ones. Your Holi gujiyas can also be prepped with fruit stuffing and low sugar. The baked version of gujiya will be your perfect snack in this festival of colours.

Make diet idli with oats

Idli is an ideal daily breakfast for many. It can become an ideal breakfast for the Holi morning too. To make this super-quick and low-fat meal, you can add some peas, beans or carrots to it which will make it even tastier and healthier.

Add moong dal in your dahi vada

We bet Dahivada or dahi Bhalla is one yummy dish which you can’t keep your hands off from. To give this mouth-watering snack a twist of health, add some moong dal to the usual urad dal which is used to prepare the vada. Moong dal is loaded with proteins and quite a few essential nutrients. And also, shallow fry the vada. Bake or air-fry if possible.

Whip up a thandai that is low in sugar

There is no Holi without thandai. This popular Holi drink is loaded with sugar but. However, that doesn’t mean that you have to do away it. Just make it a little healthy. Use organic milk instead of the regular version and mix jaggery instead of sugar.