5 Unhealthy Foods That Might Lead To Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

These foods can drain your energy, avoid them at all costs.

The feeling of exhaustion can be due to excessive physically activities or excess strain on mental health. Everybody is constantly busy and are engaged some kind of work, this hustle culture is bound to take a toll on the health. But, did you know that certain unhealthy foods can also bring your energy level down? Unhealthy diet can lead to a condition known as 'chronic fatigue syndrome.' Let us find out which food we should avoid if we want to avoid energy drain.

Meat

Meat is certainly considered as a healthy diet. But, the type and kind of meat we consume speaks a lot for our health as well. There are healthy meats such as Chicken and Turkey, on the other hand there are also really fatty meat such as Pork and Beef. These foods have a very high fat content and a study suggests that it is also linked to developing the chronic fatigue syndrome. Even when we are eating red meats like beef or pork, it is recommended that we eat leaner cuts.

White Bread

White bread is very low in nutrition with less or no fiber content in it. According to a study published by JHND states that if a person follows a diet which is very low in fiber, he or she might experience symptoms of low fatigue syndrome. It is more healthy and nutritious if we opt for whole grain bread which has a lot more fiber content than refined white bread.

Candy

Candy is loaded with sugar. Consuming excess sugar at once will definitely give us a rush because of sudden spike in glucose level. But, after the effect of sugar wears off, it will leave us feeling tired and sluggish followed by a potential crash.

Alcohol

Alcohol can dehydrate our body. It gives an instant boost of energy when we are drinking but as soon as the effect starts wearing off, it will make us tired. If a person is a regular drinker, it could lead to a permanent feeling of exhaustion. This is how people develop the condition of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Coke

Coke is also very high in sugar and after the sugar high goes away, it will leave us feeling really tired. Coke can only make us feel energetic for a very short time. It is also an extremely unhealthy drink to keep in your kitchen.