Are you stuck in a food rut? Falling in an eating rut is pretty easy. But if you want to get out of it, here are some tips to get out of a food rut.

Bored of eating the same foods over and over again? The past few months have forced most of us to get stuck in an eating rut. Or are you trying to lose weight? While it is easy to fall into an eating rut, it is difficult to get out of it. Having the same meals offer a kind of comfort, and you no longer have to think about what to eat. Some fitness enthusiasts describe a food rut as eating the same thing three days in a row, others for at least 30 days. But it is you who best knows if you are stuck in an eating rut or not? Also Read - Cooking food in a pressure cooker: Is it healthy or not?

Since you are here, we are guessing you are and looking for ways to get rid of your old ways. Here’s how you can get out of a food rut. Also Read - Whip up a bowl of healthy Dal Makhani with almond paste

A reverse journal might help

So, you maintain a food journal to record what you ate on a particular day. The act of writing it all down helps you to make mindful choices. But instead of maintaining a regular food journal, try reverse journaling. Write down what you plan on eating in the upcoming week. This way you will be able to break your habit of eating the same foods. You will be able to build in meal breaks, pack foods and have new ideas. Also Read - Make mealtimes more fun if your child is a fussy eater

Swap your meals

Do you start your day with a small plate of salad? If yes, its time to switch it up a little to work your way out of a food rut. Try to use a larger plate for the salad or flip your meals. A simple swap can go a long way in breaking the monotony. Also, starting your day with a big meal will help you eat fewer calories and feel full faster. It is, in fact, a great idea for people trying to get rid of the extra kilos.

Let the season inspire your meal

We have a new season coming up, so why not spice things up by adding seasonal veggies and fruits this time of the year. Winterize your diet to give it a healthy and tasty twist. Add your favourite cold-weather foods like root vegetables, oatmeal, soup, broccoli to your diet. Stirring things up will definitely help you get you out of the rut in no time.

Try new recipes

A food rut is a perfect reason why you should try a new recipe! Is there a particular cuisine or dish you always wanted to try? From cooking channels to recipes online, you have plenty of options to try. Challenge yourself to make a recipe you always wanted to taste and find healthier versions too.

Go out to eat

Sometimes all you need is something small to get out of the rut. Maybe a croissant will work wonders and get you out of the food rut. Try going out for breakfast or lunch to eat differently from what you have been eating lately. But remember to stick to healthy choices as the last thing you want is a stuck out belly after so much hard work.