5 Tips To Elevate Your Nutritional Status This Independence Day

Here are five tips to help you embark on a healthier lifestyle.

Do you feel stuck in a pattern of constant cravings and indulging in foods high in salt, sugar, and ultra-processed ingredients? Ultra-processed foods are low in vital nutrients and have been shown to impact health negatively, causing problems like dental caries, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, etc. This Independence Day, it is essential that you liberate yourself from old habits and actively work towards a healthier lifestyle. Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy shares five tips to help you plan a healthier lifestyle.

Keep it simple - In a world overloaded with information, one tries to adopt and follow every new diet that's trending and to incorporate every fancy/exotic food recommended by people on social media, but it's essential to keep things simple and have locally grown and produced food that is better adapted to one's body. Stop chasing every new fad diet and eat that "ghar ka khana" or home-cooked food with traditional items on the menu. Include spices like turmeric, chillies, pepper, cumin, cinnamon, nuts like almonds, dals, leafy greens, locally grown vegetables, curd/buttermilk, and other nutritious items. The best part is that these ingredients are incredibly healthy and readily available in your kitchen/neighbourhood.

Diversify your diet - Heard the concept 'Eat a Rainbow'? The significance of including various food groups cannot be emphasized enough. Include multiple fruits, vegetables, and nuts in your meals. Consumption of adequate fruits and vegetables lowers the risk of cancer and dementia. The natural colours present in plant foods are due to phytochemicals, which offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. So, why not try a recipe that incorporates the colours of the Indian flag this Independence Day?

Make small additions to your diet - A quick yet effective strategy to improve the nutritional value of your diet is to include nuts in your regular meals. Almond, for example, is a very versatile nut that can be incorporated in various ways into your meals. Almonds are a good source of nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, zinc, etc. Garnish your smoothies and salads with finely chopped almonds, soak them overnight, directly consume them, or sprinkle them on your soups.

Avoid mindless eating - You must consciously avoid munching on unhealthy packed foods and swap them with healthier options like roasted almonds, fruit salads, and sprouts which are equally tasty and more nutritious. Consuming 43 grams of almonds daily improves the dietary intake of vitamin E and monounsaturated fats, also known as good fats, without increasing body weight.

The Fundamentals - Eating your food slowly, chewing every morsel well, eating mindfully, maintaining regular mealtimes, and avoiding screen time during meals are all basic guidelines to ensure you get the correct quantity and quality foods.

Lastly, make sure that you complement your diet with regular exercise and ensure a good night's sleep.

