5 Things You May Not Know Are Toxic For Your Liver

You might not realize that these activities are affecting your liver but it is essential to detect them.

Taking care of the liver should qualify under your everyday activity. It is an organ that has more than 500 vital functions for the body. Its functions include discarding maintaining blood sugar levels, discarding waste, regulating bloods clotting, etc. There are many types of food that can be food for your liver but certain activities can seriously affect it adversely. Bad liver health can also lead to various kinds of serious diseases. So, know how to avoid them and know what kind of food and activity is poison for your organ.

5 TOXIC FOODS THAT CAN HAVE ADVERSE AFFECTS ON YOUR LIVER

Avoid these 5 foods to take care of your liver.

Do Not Drink Soda

It is common knowledge that alcohol consumption, especially if done on an excessive level is very bad for the liver. But did you know that soda, a very commonly available beverage is also equally bad for this organ. The intensity of the impact it may have on the liver if consumed too much. According to studies, people who consume too much soft drinks which contain soda are at a much higher risks of developing fatty liver disease. It also increases the risks of fibrosis, inflammation and cirrhosis. Therefore, if you are consuming soft drinks on a daily basis, or even worse, multiple times a day, it would be best to cut that down to limited quantities, as moderation is the best approach.

Do Not Take Unnecessary Supplements

Supplements are good for health only if your body is in utmost requirement of it. When a doctors prescribes that you should be taking creatin extra supplements to better you overall health, that is fine. But, never start taking supplements on your own. Herbal supplements and remedies can put a strain on the liver and kidneys adversely affecting their ability to function. There are also side effects of unnecessary and excessive supplements which could be constipation. The body breaks down supplements just how it breaks down food. Excess will be filtered by the liver and kidneys and ultimately expelled through the urine. Large amounts of unnecessary supplements can place the liver in undue stress.

Overuse Of Medications

People often misunderstand the prescription that doctors give to their patients. The medications that doctors prescribe are given for a particular reason and for a particular time. But people often take that to mean that they can consume it whenever they face the slightest issue, even sometimes without a doctors input. Consuming excessive medicines is not at all good for your liver. If taking medication is necessary, be sure to consult your physician and read the medicine's package insert about the dosage and frequency at all times.

Lack Of Sleep

Unfortunately, many people seem to normalize sleep deprivation in order to keep up with the world that has recently become very fast paced. Not sleeping or poor quality of sleep can not only start impact your daily activities, performance and mental health, it can also impact the health of your liver. The oxidative stress caused by poor sleep can put high pressure on the liver thereby damaging it.

Sedentary Lifestyle

An inactive and sedentary lifestyle can be harmful for your health in many different ways. One of the major catalysts for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and liver damage. Leading a lifestyle in which you are not very active or you have a desk job that lasts for 9 hours or more will have an adverse impact on your liver health. Sedentary lifestyles increases the hepatic fatty infiltration, fibrosis as well as hepatic inflammation. This can increase the risks of NAFLD.