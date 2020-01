Peanut butter is also high in calories, saturated fats, and sodium. So, it is recommended to take it in moderation to gain its benefits. © Shutterstock

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular foods and a favourite spread for many, adults and children alike. Surprisingly this popular spread is also packed with a number of health benefits. Peanuts and peanut butter contain nutrients that can help boost your heart health and improve blood sugar levels.

Peanut butter has potassium as well as protein which lower the risk of high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease. It is high in monounsaturated fat, the good fat your body needs. It also contains fibre for your bowel health, magnesium to strengthen your bones and muscles, Vitamin E and antioxidants. Here are some amazing healthy benefits of peanut butter.

Health benefits of peanut butter

The right amount of peanut butter in your diet may provide the following benefits:

Helps in weight loss

Eating peanuts and other nuts are known to improve weight loss. Protein, fat, and fiber contained in peanut butter can trigger the feeling of fullness and help control hunger and thus contribute to weight loss. Studies have also found that eating nuts, including peanuts, reduces a person’s risk of being overweight or obese.

Improves blood circulation

Peanut butter is a great source of iron, magnesium, and potassium which can help in maintaining the proper blood flow in the body.

Goof for your heart health

Peanut butter contains many nutrients like monounsaturated fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, niacin, magnesium and vitamin E that can improve your heart health.

There is twist though: Peanut butter is also high in calories, saturated fats, and sodium. So, it is recommended to take it in moderation to gain its benefits.

Healthy food option for diabetes

Peanut butter can be a good option for those with diabetes. This is because peanut butter is a low-carbohydrate food with no added sugar. It also contains good amounts of fats and protein, as well as some fiber. Peanut butter, peanuts, and peanut oil are considered as good sources of monounsaturated fat.

Reduces the risk of breast cancer

There have been studies which linked eating peanut butter, especially from a young age, to reduced risk of benign breast disease (BBD), which increases the risk of breast cancer.

Researchers suggest that eating peanut butter and nuts at any age may result in a lower risk of developing BDD by age 30.